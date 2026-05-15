Actor Jill Curzon, best known for her role in the Doctor Who spin-off film Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD, has died aged 87.

Curzon also appeared alongside Cliff Robertson in The Sunshine Patriot and Robert Wagner in It Takes A Thief, as well as roles in Dr Syn, Alias The Scarecrow and the Morecambe and Wise film The Intelligence Men.

Curzon died peacefully last month at her home in Spain, friend Pete Sims said.

Sims, who helped Curzon write her memoir Jill Curzon 2023 AD – My Eventful Life, said: “She was a kind, generous person who loved life, she had a zest for life.

“She was just a joy to be around and she loved recounting old stories about what happened in the 60s and 70s and the people she used to mix with, people like Robert Wagner and all these big stars when she lived in America.

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