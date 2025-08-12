At first glance, it seems like a troubling trend: more doctors are leaving the NHS, many stepping away from clinical practice altogether.

And given how much the NHS relies on its clinicians, this trend naturally raises questions about the system’s future.

Having trained as a doctor myself, I’ve seen firsthand how demanding and complex the realities of working in the NHS can be – long hours, staffing shortages, administrative burdens, and intense pressure to deliver care. These conditions often leave clinicians exhausted and stretched thin, contributing towards a shift away from clinical practice.

But here’s the thing: stepping away from clinical work doesn’t necessarily mean stepping away from healthcare altogether. More doctors are transitioning into new roles – founding startups or working in health tech, like myself – where they aim to address some of the issues they encountered on the front lines. This shift isn’t about abandoning the NHS – it’s about contributing in different ways.

Yes, the NHS supports innovation through numerous programmes and benefits from passionate clinicians driving change from within. But the truth is that the realities of day-to-day clinical practice can make it difficult to implement new ideas quickly or at scale. Innovation often requires time, resources, and space – things that are in short supply when the priority is managing urgent patient needs.

This is exactly where clinician-founders who have left the NHS can play a vital role. Having lived the challenges of clinical work, they bring unique insight into what really works – and what doesn’t. By working closely with current healthcare professionals, they help design practical solutions that meet real needs. These startups often work alongside the NHS, complementing internal efforts and helping accelerate change.

Many of these innovators focus on areas historically overlooked, such as women’s health, by connecting directly with patient communities to develop better tools and services. This patient-centred approach enables faster and more tailored innovation that can feed back into the wider healthcare system.

Leaving clinical practice is rarely a straightforward decision. Working conditions remain one of the biggest drivers — and recognising that doesn’t diminish the value of innovation. It highlights why it’s so important to support clinicians both inside and outside the NHS in building a stronger healthcare future.

Doctors moving into healthtech startups don’t represent a loss but a different kind of contribution — one that leverages their experience to build tools and solutions that can ultimately support those still on the frontlines. By fostering collaboration between clinicians and innovators, the future of healthcare can be brighter, more adaptable, and better equipped to meet patients’ needs.

Healthcare needs reformers inside the system and builders on the outside. Together, they can help the NHS evolve and thrive.

Dr Molly Gilmartin is Investment Director at AlbionVC.

