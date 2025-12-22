The industrial action came amid surging flu cases, with the number of people in hospital with the virus remaining at a record level for this time of year

By Ella Bennett

Hospitals in England are working to recover from disruption caused by strikes in the run-up to Christmas.

Resident doctors return to work at 7am on Monday after a five-day walkout. The industrial action came amid surging flu cases, with the number of people in hospital with the virus remaining at a record level for this time of year. Health experts have warned that the impact of the strike will be felt into the new year “and beyond”. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said he wants to end the dispute, and vowed to get around the table with the British Medical Association (BMA) in the new year. Read more: Hospitals placed on 'high alert' as flu cases hit record levels for this time of year Read more: Resident doctors in Scotland set to strike for first time

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, stand at the British Medical Association (BMA) picket. Picture: Alamy

During a visit to an ambulance station in London last week, he said: “I do want to end this dispute. “I don’t want us to be locked in a bitter dispute, and I’m never going to shut the door to talks, and I will do my best to see if we can start 2026 off on a better foot.” However, Mr Streeting said the BMA is “demanding an extra 26% on top of what we’ve already given”. “That is not a figure that we can afford but we will get around the table with them again in the new year,” he added. The strike followed the rejection of a new Government offer by BMA members, which aimed to tackle issues with training and job security.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy