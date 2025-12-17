Strikes come at 'immensely challenging time for NHS' as beds fill up with flu patients

By Jacob Paul

Hospitals across England are bracing for widespread disruption as resident doctors begin a five-day strike.

Up to half of the medical workforce in England could stop work from 7am this morning, and not return for five days as resident doctors stage industrial action over pay and jobs. It coincides with a busy winter period as hospitals fill up with flu patients. Hospitals have been told to aim to deliver 95 per cent of usual activity during the strike, though health leaders have conceded this could be "more challenging due to the onset of winter pressures and rising flu". In fact, Britain is reportedly grappling with the "worst flu outbreak" ever recorded in the UK . Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England's national medical director, warned: "These strikes come at an immensely challenging time for the NHS, with record numbers of patients in hospital with flu for this time of year. "Staff will come together as they always do, going above and beyond to provide safe care for patients and limit disruption, but sadly more patients are likely to feel the impact of this round of strikes than in the previous two - and staff who are covering will not get the Christmas break they deserve with their families.

Resident doctors represented by the British Medical Association (BMA) will strike today. Picture: Getty

"It is vital that the public continue to come forward for their appointments over the next few days unless they are contacted by the NHS and told otherwise - but inevitably some appointments will have to be rescheduled. "It's really important the public play their part by coming forward for care in the usual way - by dialling 999 in an emergency and otherwise using 111 online, your local pharmacist or GP." Health bosses have urged patients to come forward as usual but warned that some appointments will "inevitably" need to be rescheduled. NHS England has also urged eligible people to get their flu vaccine to help ward off cases. Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: "The last thing anyone wants is for them or their loved ones to be unwell or hospitalised over the festive season, so if you don't want your new year ruined - this is your last chance to get vaccinated in time. "This is an urgent plea from the NHS - please come forward for your flu jab now and get protected." A leaked memo has warned the walkout will leave the health service up against it to safely discharge the elderly and frail ahead of Christmas. Mike Prentice, NHS national director for emergency planning, wrote in a memo seen by the Telegraph that the resident doctors' strike will need medics to focus on reducing bed occupancy. Mr Prentice added: "These strikes will be followed by two full working days before Christmas (and the bank holidays that follow) where huge effort will be needed to safely discharge patients and get people home in time for Christmas”.