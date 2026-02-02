Resident doctors in England have voted to continue industrial action for another six months as part of their ongoing row over pay and jobs.

Some 53% eligible members took part in a ballot to continue industrial action, with 93% voting yes, the British Medical Association (BMA) said.

The union urged the Government to act to prevent further strikes.

Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA's resident doctors committee, said: "None of this needs to mean more strikes.

"In recent weeks, the Government has shown an improved approach in tone compared with the name-calling we saw late last year.

"A deal is there to be done: a new jobs package and an offer raising pay fairly over several years can be worked out through good will on both sides, in the interests of patients, staff and the whole NHS.

"And now that the mandate for strike action is confirmed for six months, the Government has nowhere to run and no means of running out the clock.

"With no choice but to get a deal, we hope that means a responsible approach from the health secretary and a timely settlement with no further need for strikes."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has previously said that the Government cannot go any further on pay.