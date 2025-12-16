Hospitals bosses across England are bracing for widespread disruption after medics voted overwhelmingly in favour of the five-day walkout, which begins on Wednesday

Striking doctors will leave the NHS struggling to discharge elderly patients as 'super-flu' rages through hospitals, a leaked memo claims. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Striking doctors will leave the NHS struggling to discharge elderly patients as 'super-flu' rages through hospitals, a leaked memo claims.

A five-day walkout, which begins on Wednesday and coincides with the “worst flu outbreak” ever recorded in the UK, will leave the health service up against it to safely discharge the elderly and frail ahead of Christmas, the document appears to suggest. Mike Prentice, NHS national director for emergency planning, wrote in a memo seen by the Telegraph that the resident doctors' strike will need medics to focus on reducing bed occupancy. Prentice added: "These strikes will be followed by two full working days before Christmas (and the bank holidays that follow) where huge effort will be needed to safely discharge patients and get people home in time for Christmas”. The memo confirms fear that those admitted to hospital, who are disproportionately elderly, will struggle to be discharged. Read more: Five-day doctors’ strike to go ahead as ‘superflu’ cases surge across NHS Read more: Half of NHS hospitals battling 'worst-ever flu outbreak' as 'super-flu' rips through UK

Resident doctors have voted to press ahead with a five-day strike. Picture: Alamy

His warning, seen by The Telegraph, urged hospitals to focus on reducing bed occupancy “ahead of, during and after the industrial action, as we go into the peak holiday period”. Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, told The Telegraph: “With services already under extreme pressure, prolonged strike action risks hitting vulnerable patients the hardest. “Older people are already the most likely to be admitted to hospital with flu, and many will now face the very real prospect of being stuck in hospital over Christmas, and potentially well beyond it, because there simply won’t be enough staff to safely discharge them.” She added: “Being trapped in a hospital bed over the festive period will be distressing and dangerous. Every extra day in hospital increases the risk of infection, loss of mobility, and further decline ... in beds urgently needed by acutely unwell patients.” The stark warning came after Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC that he doesn't trust resident doctors' union bosses and has slammed them for pressing ahead with their upcoming strike action, claiming their members are all about "take take take". Mr Streeting was responding after the British Medical Association voted to press on with the strike despite the Department of Health and Social Care offering an improved offer in order to try and avert the industrial action. Upon hearing this decision, the health secretary gave a damming indictment of The British Medical Association, claiming it "doesn't understand the impact" its upcoming strikes will have on patients.

The Health Secretary delivered a damning indictment of the British Medical Association (BMA), claiming it “doesn’t understand the impact” its upcoming strikes will have on patients. Picture: LBC

He added that union leaders "wanted to have their cake and eat it" when negotiating with the government over jobs and pay. Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Mr Streeting said: "I'm afraid we have got to a point where they [the BMA] don't understand the pressures on other parts of the NHS workforce - many of whom won't earn as much as the lowest paid doctor. I don't think they understand what they are asking of their consultant colleagues who will be covering them. "You could be forgiven, listening to some BMA leaders for thinking these strikes are consequence-free and that they are about giving me and the government a good kicking. "Tests, scans and operations will be delayed - consultant leave will be cancelled - strikes affect everyone. "They could have at least postponed them until January. They wouldn't even do that." Last week the union put an offer from the Government to its members, saying the new deal aims to end the "jobs crisis for doctors in England". The offer includes a fast expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but does not include extra pay. But the BMA says this offer fails to address the issue and does nothing to stop the exodus of medics from the UK. Jack Fletcher, chair of the British Medical Association’s UK resident doctors committee, told LBC: "This offer will not lead to more doctors in our NHS. It makes a start, but the proposed increase of specialty training posts over the next three years, from the 1,000 extra announced in the 10-year health plan to 4,000, simply repurposes 'locally employed doctors', rather than increasing capacity. "It will not mean more doctors on the shop floor of our A&E departments – it’s just shuffling the deck chairs on a sinking ship."