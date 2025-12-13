Strikes will take place for five consecutive days from 7am on December 17, unless resident doctors who are members of the union support the deal in a poll closing on Monday

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, stand at the British Medical Association (BMA) picket outside St Thomas' Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The British Medical Association (BMA) has accused Wes Streeting of “scaremongering”, after he warned that strikes before Christmas could push the NHS to collapse as it grapples with an outbreak of flu.

"What is cruel and calculated is the way in which the Health Secretary fails to have any engagement with us outside strikes and then comes to us with an offer he knows is poor and expects us to just accept it within 24 hours," he added. However, the union said that "in light of Mr Streeting's claims about flu and the impact of strikes", it had written to NHS trust leaders asking them to prioritise the safety of urgent care. In the letter, BMA council chairman Dr Tom Dolphin said: "Given the recent claims and comments made by the Secretary of State regarding influenza, we trust that you will have rescheduled all less urgent activity to prioritise the safety of urgent and emergency care." He said the union acknowledged that "unpredictable events" and "major incidents" may occur, leading to a request for a derogation, whereby resident doctors cross the picket line to work for a limited period. Derogations will not be granted "if planning has not occurred to incentivise or redeploy non-striking doctors to cover emergency work, or if non-emergency work is continuing that would release suitable staff to cover", he said. The Government has insisted a further pay increase is off the negotiating table after resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, received pay rises totalling nearly 30% in the past three years. It says its offer includes legislation to prioritise UK medical graduates for training places from 2026 and cover the cost of exam fees, as well as the chance for strikes to be deferred until after Christmas. The BMA says their real-terms pay has declined by about 20% over the last 17 years. Polling suggests public support for strikes is low, with a new YouGov survey showing 58% of respondents either somewhat or strongly oppose the industrial action while 33% somewhat or strongly support it. Writing in the Guardian, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the potential strikes were "reckless" and "beyond belief" amid an outbreak of what experts say is a new mutated form of flu. Figures published on Thursday showed flu cases at a record level for the time of year after jumping 55% in a week to an average 2,660 patients in hospital each day last week.

