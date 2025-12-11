If a deal is not reached for the planned doctors’ strikes in England next week, the impact on expectant and new mothers could be profound.

We already know that the NHS is stretched far beyond its limits, and women across the country are struggling to receive even the most basic level of maternity care.

This is not a reflection of the dedication of midwives, doctors, and nurses who work under enormous pressure every day. It is the result of deep systemic issues that continue to fail the very people who most need protection.

If the strike goes ahead, it will fall during one of the busiest periods for maternity wards. It is not difficult to see how a system that is already fragile could reach a breaking point.

Research shows that timely, attentive care can prevent or significantly reduce complications during birth and postpartum. Yet many women are left waiting for support or even labouring alone because midwives are stretched across multiple patients.

A national survey found that one in five women felt their concerns were not taken seriously during childbirth, and one in ten said they were left alone at moments that caused them anxiety. These gaps in care become even more dangerous when a strike is added to the equation.

The risk is not theoretical, as negative outcomes rise sharply when services are under strain. Women may still give birth safely in these conditions, but the likelihood of birth trauma increases and this can affect a woman’s recovery and heighten the risk of postnatal depression.

The scale of the problem is evident in the cost of failure. Since 2019, the NHS has faced an estimated 27 billion-pound bill for maternity care failures driven by a rise in legal claims relating to deaths or life-altering injuries of mothers and babies.

Nearly 1,400 families have taken legal action against the NHS for obstetrics errors in 2023 alone - a number that has doubled since 2007, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act. This situation is not sustainable. Reform is essential and while hiring more staff is important, it is also simply not enough.

We must ensure that existing healthcare workers are fairly paid, supported and valued, because without retaining the limited staff the NHS currently has, the challenges it faces will persist. We also need new ways to support women who work alongside the NHS.

Through my company, Carea, we are creating a model that blends in-person expertise with technology to reduce pressure on the system while giving women the guidance and reassurance they deserve. Throughout December and January, we are offering free chat access to a real midwife along with a free 30-minute consultation because many women are struggling to reach NHS services during this difficult period.

We must also make sure that maternity support is not something only wealthy families can access through add-on private medical care. Every woman deserves safe, informed and compassionate care.

Reaching that goal will require innovation, collaboration and a willingness to face the truth that the current system is not meeting the standard women and their babies deserve.

Anastasia Shubareva-Epshtein is the Founder & CEO of Carea

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk