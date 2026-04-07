Resident doctors have begun their latest strike, with disruption expected to hit the NHS for the next six days.

Here are some of the key questions answered.

“But patients should come forward as normal and attend any appointments unless they are contacted otherwise.”

Professor Ramani Moonesinghe, national clinical director for critical and perioperative care at NHS England, said: “We know this round of industrial action will be difficult, coming straight after the Easter weekend.

Health secretary Wes Streeting has told LBC that the strikes are “disappointing” news, but officials have called on patients to come forward as normal.

The British Medical Association began its 15th round of walkouts in the past three years on Tuesday morning, with action set to have cost taxpayers a total of £3billion .

Key questions of the UK doctor strike

What date are the doctors going on strike?

The strike began on Tuesday, April 7, at 7am and will end at 6.59am on Monday, April 13.

Why are the doctors striking again?

Resident doctors are striking once more as part of their long-running dispute with the government over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called the action, which is their 15th-such walkout after talks broke down in March.

Dr Emma Runswick, deputy chair of the BMA Council, said: “The government decided to move the goalposts quite last minute to reduce the level of investment they were prepared to make.

"That meant that the offer that they made was not one that we could put to members, we know that it will be rejected - and therefore we've had to call strike action once again."

How much do resident doctors earn?

In their first year after training, resident doctors earn a basic salary of just over £40,000, but this rises over years of experience to around £76,500.

Doctors have received pay rises worth 33% over the past four years but have called a series of strikes for years, arguing that their wages have not kept pace with inflation.

Do striking doctors lose pay?

Striking involves a loss of pay and not everyone can afford to take action without help, the BMA states itself on its website.

The group has therefore called on donations to support medics on strike.

News of the strike led the government to withdraw its offer of creating 1,000 doctor training posts in the UK.

Can I still see my GP?

Yes, fully qualified doctors are working, although staffing levels may be lower than usual.

The NHS has urged patients to still contact their GP if they need to.