Private providers are accused of providing young patients with stimulant prescriptions without proper examination

ADHD Medication Illustration. Picture: Getty

By Scarlett Stokes

Doctors have warned that poorly regulated private clinics are prescribing powerful stimulants to children with ADHD without conducting physical examinations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Remote-only ADHD assessments have grown, with more and more children being diagnosed and medicated via video link. Health authorities in Greater Manchester have been forced to overhaul prescribing rules following clinical warnings. Face-to-face checks will now be mandatory in order to protect the safety of children. Read more: What is ADHD and is it being over-diagnosed? Read more: I'm a GP - here's the truth about ADHD

It has emerged that young patients with potential underlying heart conditions have been prescribed stimulants by national online providers without a single in-person check-up. Rashad Nawaz, a consultant paediatrician with clinics in Manchester and Liverpool, sounded the alarm, writing to national regulators and health bodies to alert them to the issue. He said that in the last year he had identified three children with previously unknown heart murmurs. One of the children was already taking ADHD medication.

Rebecca Bruzzese, recent data has a shown a rise in the number of adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD). Despite the increased need for ADHD assessments, months long wait times and sometimes rushed appointments within Ontario. Picture: Getty

Stimulants such as methylphenidate, of which the best-known brand is Ritalin, can be prescribed by doctors, alongside non-stimulant alternatives. According to a study from the University of Southampton, the benefits of taking such drugs in order to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder outweigh the impact of increases in blood pressure and heart rate. However, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines state that a full physical assessment is mandatory before treatment begins. This includes checking cardiovascular history and a physical examination of the heart. The NHS is struggling with a record demand for ADHD services.