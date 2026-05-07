Security expert Aran Dharmeratnam shares insights on how to avoid having your valuables stolen.

Inside the world of pickpockets: How to protect yourself before your wallet disappears. Picture: LBC

By Aran Dharmeratnam

Summer is approaching. It's around this time of year that families contact me about travel safety for their children.

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My role here is to help young people be aware of key risks and dangers from a personal safety perspective, so that when they head for summer holidays or get ready for gap year travel they are more alert and more streetwise. Now, one of the general crimes that can target young people, tourists or executives in London, or other urban environments around the world, is pickpocketing. This crime may not generate the same level of concern as knife crime or terror attacks, both of which I do address in training, but bear in mind pickpocketing is very prevalent in cities around Europe. It's also a crime that can cause incredible stress. It can disrupt a holiday and, along with financial loss, it can expose one's data. This is especially important in these times, for those working in organisations where any key pieces of information can be used by more organised criminals as a way to find vulnerabilities in infrastructure and digital networks. Today, let's take a closer look at how to artfully dodge the ghost-like hands of these slippery street thieves...

Some groups will use blades to cut bag straps or to create an opening. Picture: Alamy

The look: When the word pickpocket is mentioned, what image comes to your mind? Today, with so much shared on social media, I am sure for most people the image of the pickpocket in London is no longer that traditional Dickensian image of Fagin's gang of street urchins, as portrayed in Oliver Twist. Even though I just asked that question and no doubt many people will give accurate descriptions or templates of how today's street thieves often look, it's worth noting that the 'look' of the pickpocket is far more diverse... Pickpockets today vary. You will get some who do look dishevelled and desperate; others may appear to dress like well-dressed tourists. Again, just be aware they will be doing as much as they can to blend in and look unassuming. These thieves can be from different ethnic groups, different genders and of various ages. Their demeanour may appear friendly or as if they are trying to be engaging. At other times, they will enter expensive venues with a sense of entitlement and purpose. Sometimes, they will use hoods, sunglasses, scarves and even face masks to at least hide their appearance or look like a member of the public just going about their business.

Busy tourist areas can be a hotspot for crime. Picture: Getty

More than one: Never assume that the pickpocket is a lone figure striving to dip into a pocket and disappear. They often work in pairs or groups. Indeed, in many European cities they represent organised gangs, who even when known to the police will move about specific areas of the city, whether it's the cobbled streets of Barcelona or the Underground tube routes of London, with confidence. They study the layout of a place; they know exit points and tight spots where people huddle in crowds. Like muggers, they will use teamwork in different ways. One member of the gang may observe and give them pointers on who to target. Sometimes body language will be used to signal a target spotted and the time to step in. Or one member of the gang will be used to distract you, whilst the other does the quick deep dive in your bag. More on group tactics in a bit.

Packed public transport is one area which can prove target rich for thieves. Picture: Getty

Preparation: Secure pockets and bags are vital. Now today I will not cover watch grabs or phone swipes, as we have looked at this in previous LBC pieces. However, regarding phone swiping and pickpocketing, avoid keeping your bank cards and phone together. Should your phone get taken, you don't want to lose access to your finances. It's also important before you leave for your holiday to know exactly what is in your purse, wallet or bag. Make a list and remove items you really don't need for this trip. In this way, if a bag is stolen, you know exactly what is stolen, who to call (include key numbers in your list), and you have hopefully reduced the chances of sensitive data being exposed. Also, sometimes I hear people who have been victims of pickpockets say that they did keep their wallet or purse in a zipped bag that they kept carefully against their body without exposing it to the adjacent road where someone on a moped could snatch it. It's worth realising that even when you make the decision to be vigilant, sometimes awareness levels drop and thieves just need that one gap to close in. They will often target you in incredibly busy places such as bustling streets. They can get close, using the crowd for cover. A way of life that trains them: These street thieves often make a lot of money out of this vile street activity. They practise how to close in using blind spots, they learn distraction techniques and they hone different ways of opening a variety of bags or entering exposed pockets. Some professional pickpockets have specific techniques for accessing different bags. Some groups will use blades to cut bag straps or to create an opening. They will match your pace of moving and even use an item of clothing such as a jacket or scarf to hide what their hands are up to.

Food stands can be one area where the public are at risk from theft. Picture: Alamy

The distraction: Again, understand that pickpockets work as a team. One may be talking to you while the other is behind you applying their handiwork. Often they will target exposed phones on the table whilst you sit at a café or restaurant, approaching you to sell something or to get you to sponsor their charity scheme. The map or piece of paper or whatever they are selling gets put on the table covering your phone. They then leave, swiping your phone with sleight-of-hand confidence. When I train people in urban awareness and disengagement, I do point out that many of the methods these thieves use are similar to those used in subtle security roles, such as surveillance, which require nimble feet, situational awareness and mental agility. The thieves also use psychological ploys to distract you. They will try to garner sympathy, perhaps using a vulnerability as the distraction. They will move in at unusual angles, which is why we discuss the X visual plane. This covers the 45-degree angles to the front and to the rear where people sometimes fail to apply their awareness. Dialogue, gesturing, and a sudden action such as dropping something on the floor, the noise of an environment, and the use of transition zones where people are focused on a task such as paying for items in a shop or exiting public transport, these are just some parts of the pickpocket's craft. There is a great deal more that I can share about street tactics. For further insights, please visit the articles section of my website. Here you will also find my free online security resource, From the Hip.

Dialogue, gesturing, and a sudden action such as dropping something on the floor, the noise of an environment and the use of transition zones where people are focused on a task such as paying for items in a shop or exiting public transport- these are just some parts of the pick pocket's craft. There is a great deal more that I can share about street tactics- for further insights please visit the articles section of my website. Here you will also find my free online security resource - From the Hip.

Large events can see tourists targeted. Picture: Alamy

Selective regions: The thieves will often head to tourist areas knowing that tourists often carry valuables and in holiday mode they can be distracted. They will also target people on public transport, in venues and they will head to wealthy areas or places where certain attractions or events are taking place. Later this month is The Chelsea Flower Show in London- it's a wonderful event that attracts people from all over the world. Sadly, opportunist thieves will also be lurking in the area. With all the current turmoil in the world, it's important sometimes to just stop and appreciate the roses; just do so with awareness.