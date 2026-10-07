A Conservative MP has defended claims he made that there are 'no-go zones' in Luton where “white people won’t go”. Blake Stephenson, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, claimed it was a 'very dangerous place' where some communities “live in ghettoes”.

Ben Kentish tries to get to the bottom of whether this is really true by taking some calls.

Caller Stewart is from Luton and is adamant that there are 'no-go zones'. He tells Ben that there are places in Luton he's 'question going to after dark', and is scared of the big gangs of foreign men.

Caller Steve has the opposite experience. He often goes shopping in Luton and says it’s 'fantastic' and that 'everyone in the shops is friendly'. He says he has absolutely no problems with the town, and doesn't understand why people avoid it.

Which caller will Ben find the most convincing?