Rumours that Vladimir Putin has a body double have reignited after a minister referred to the Russian president by another name.

Dmitry Patrushev, deputy prime minister for agriculture, referred to him in a video released by the Kremlin to resume debate as to whether the president has actors posing as him.

Mr Patrushev referred to his boss by another name, which some interpreted as “‘Pal Laich”.

This is thought to be a nickname for Pavel Nikolaevich, who is a body double for Mr Putin according to theories spreading across the internet.

This theory is, however, disputed by Russian expert Dr Mark Galeotti who told The i Paper that Mr Patrushev had, in fact, called Mr Putin by his Russian patronymic, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Dr Galeotti said that this name is “quite a mouthful” and that Mr Patrushev had tripped up in his pronunciation of a contracted version.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich is quite a mouthful,” he said. “It’s quite normal that it gets contracted very dramatically.”

He added: “The bottom line is, if that’d been a slip-up, then that footage would not have been released.”