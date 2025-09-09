Bystanders tried to intervene on scene of attack though Annalyse Blyton died of her injuries at hospital. Credit: Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The teenager died of injuries sustained after being mauled by a mixed breed dog at her friend's house.

Teenager Annalyse Blyton was studying at her friend's house in Singleton, New South Wales, Australia last Thursday when the 10-year-old mixed breed dog attacked her. She suffered critical injuries to head, neck and body. Bystanders were first to intervene as they tried to manage the situation. Local MP Dan Repacholi told Australian outlet ABC: "This is absolutely heartbreaking. When something like this happens, the community gets around one another and I really hope that everybody's looking after the family as best they can." Read More: Ministers flee Nepal by helicopter after huge anti-corruption protests leave 19 dead

