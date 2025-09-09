17-year-old girl dies after being attacked by friend's dog
The teenager died of injuries sustained after being mauled by a mixed breed dog at her friend's house.
Teenager Annalyse Blyton was studying at her friend's house in Singleton, New South Wales, Australia last Thursday when the 10-year-old mixed breed dog attacked her.
She suffered critical injuries to head, neck and body.
Bystanders were first to intervene as they tried to manage the situation.
Local MP Dan Repacholi told Australian outlet ABC: "This is absolutely heartbreaking. When something like this happens, the community gets around one another and I really hope that everybody's looking after the family as best they can."
Emergency services treated her at the scene. She was then airlifted to hospital where she died on Monday.
The dog was a mix of a Boxer, bull Arab and Irish wolfhound.
It's reported the dog was in a fenced yard at the time of the attack and was destroyed on the scene with the owner consenting.
A report will be prepared by the coroner.
Many have given tribute to the schoolgirl.
The Australian Department for Education spokesperson told News.com.au that they were “deeply saddened” by her death as they offered condolences.
“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Singleton community," "We are continuing to provide support to students and staff at the school.”