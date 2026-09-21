Toddler taken to hospital after dog ‘lunges at pushchair and bites his face’
A one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Southampton.
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Hampshire and Isle of White Constabulary have launched an investigation after a dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, allegedly lunged at the toddler and bit his face.
The incident took place on Shirley Precinct, a local shopping centre, at around 3.20pm on 21 August.
The child suffered two small puncture wounds to grazing to his face as the dog was only wearing a soft, mesh-style muzzle.
Police are now looking for the owner of the dog and have since shared a picture of a woman they wish to speak with in connection to the attack.
She has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and of large build.
Read more: Woman, 19, killed in dog attack by family pet who had 'never shown any sign of aggression'
Police said in a statement: “Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries and are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
“We are hoping to speak with a woman who may have information which could help with our enquiries.”
They have asked the woman or anyone who recognises her to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online using their website, quoting reference number 44260407684.