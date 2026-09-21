A one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of White Constabulary have launched an investigation after a dog, believed to be a German Shepherd, allegedly lunged at the toddler and bit his face.

The incident took place on Shirley Precinct, a local shopping centre, at around 3.20pm on 21 August.

The child suffered two small puncture wounds to grazing to his face as the dog was only wearing a soft, mesh-style muzzle.

Police are now looking for the owner of the dog and have since shared a picture of a woman they wish to speak with in connection to the attack.

She has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and of large build.

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