Jamie-Lee Biscoe, 19, was killed in a dog attack at a house in Essex. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A young woman who died in a dog attack at a house in Essex has been named as 19-year-old Jamie-Lea Biscoe.

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Officers were called to a property in Long Hide, Leaden Roding, near Dunmow, at 10.45pm on Friday where they found the teen with serious injuries. Jamie-Lea was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The dog, which was a family pet of seven years, was seized by officers. It is believed to be a Lurcher cross, with tests being carried out to establish the precise breed, Esse A fundraiser set up in memory of Jamie-Lea said the dog had "never shown any sign of aggression before this sad tragic incident."

Jamie-Lea. Picture: GoFundMe

A 37-year-old man from Dunmow, arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury resulting in death. He has now been bailed until July while enquiries continue. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday. In a tribute Jamie-Lea was described as "the kindest most beautiful young adult and would have done anything for anyone. She loved life and her family but most of all she adored her dad Jack." Read more: Baby girl mauled to death by dog that 'went for' neighbour who tried to intervene - as man, 45, arrested Read more: Child dies after suspected dog attack in North Yorkshire

Jamie-Lea. Picture: GoFundMe

The statement in the fundraiser reads: Hi my name is Maria, my niece was Jamie-Lea and her dad is Jack. "On Friday the 10th of April Jamie was tragically attacked and killed at her home by her pet dog. "She had been the family pet for 7 years and had never shown any sign of aggression before this sad tragic incident. "Jamie-Lea was the kindest most beautiful young adult and would have done anything for anyone. She loved life and her family but most of all she adored her dad jack. "We are trying to raise funds to pay for her funeral, so we can give her the best send off. Thank you for all of your support! "RIP Jamie-Lea Biscoe ❤️❤️❤️"

Officers were called to a property in Leaden Roding on Friday night where they found the woman with serious injuries. Picture: Essex Police