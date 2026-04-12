Named and pictured: Woman, 19, killed in dog attack by family pet who had 'never shown any sign of aggression'
A young woman who died in a dog attack at a house in Essex has been named as 19-year-old Jamie-Lea Biscoe.
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Officers were called to a property in Long Hide, Leaden Roding, near Dunmow, at 10.45pm on Friday where they found the teen with serious injuries.
Jamie-Lea was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The dog, which was a family pet of seven years, was seized by officers.
It is believed to be a Lurcher cross, with tests being carried out to establish the precise breed, Esse
A fundraiser set up in memory of Jamie-Lea said the dog had "never shown any sign of aggression before this sad tragic incident."
A 37-year-old man from Dunmow, arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury resulting in death. He has now been bailed until July while enquiries continue.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday.
In a tribute Jamie-Lea was described as "the kindest most beautiful young adult and would have done anything for anyone. She loved life and her family but most of all she adored her dad Jack."
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The statement in the fundraiser reads: Hi my name is Maria, my niece was Jamie-Lea and her dad is Jack.
"On Friday the 10th of April Jamie was tragically attacked and killed at her home by her pet dog.
"She had been the family pet for 7 years and had never shown any sign of aggression before this sad tragic incident.
"Jamie-Lea was the kindest most beautiful young adult and would have done anything for anyone. She loved life and her family but most of all she adored her dad jack.
"We are trying to raise funds to pay for her funeral, so we can give her the best send off. Thank you for all of your support!
"RIP Jamie-Lea Biscoe ❤️❤️❤️"
'Young life tragically cut short'
Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “Our thoughts remain with all those who knew and loved Jamie-Lea. Her young life has been so tragically cut short.
“Our detectives are continuing to work around the clock to establish exactly what happened and specialist officers are continuing to support Jamie-Lea’s family.
“This is unimaginable for her loved ones and friends and, as such, I would ask people to respect their grief and privacy at this extremely difficult time.
“Our officers remain at the scene and anyone with concerns or information can speak with them there or contact us in the usual way.”