A 55-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a man who was bitten by a dog on a footpath.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called to reports of an altercation on the old train line footpath off Blacker Lane in the Calder Grove area of Wakefield on Saturday afternoon.

The force said a 55-year-old man was bitten by a dog during the altercation and later died in hospital.

Lee Ellis, 55, of Blacker Lane, Calder Grove, Wakefield, has been charged with manslaughter and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

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