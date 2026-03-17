After Mike and Pauline Watts failed to provide the correct dog breeding license, the council drained them of their life savings - a trend which sees local authorities recoup money for lesser crimes using laws usually reserved for drug dealers

A devastated couple have told LBC how their £200,000 life savings were wiped out after their local council used laws usually reserved for gang leaders, drug kingpins and international fraud networks to sanction them for breeding dogs without a licence. Picture: Global

By Henry Riley and Connor Hand

A devastated couple have told LBC how their £200,000 life savings were wiped out after their local council used laws usually reserved for gang leaders, drug kingpins and international fraud networks, to sanction them for breeding dogs without a licence.

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For over forty years, Mike and Pauline Watts have been breeding Dobermans in Carmarthenshire, South Wales, with many of their pedigree puppies eventually appearing at the world’s most prestigious dog show, Crufts. However, in 2022, Carmarthenshire County Council pursued the couple for failing to hold the required breeding licence for the dogs, culminating in an "unbelievable nightmare” and an eye-watering bill of over £196,000. “Even now we tell people, and they're just in disbelief, or they think we're making it up,” Pauline sighed. “All that money for nothing but breeding gorgeous, healthy puppies.” Read More: Watchdogs urge big tech to do more to protect children online Read More: Man charged over death of 'kind' dad-of-one killed by XL bully 'while walking beloved puppy'

Nala and puppies. Picture: Global

The couple were prosecuted under the Proceeds of Crime Act, a law introduced in 2002 to recoup money generated through serious criminal activities, such as drug dealing and flipping stolen goods on the black market. Experts warn the Act is now frequently being used in less serious cases like Mike and Pauline’s, acting as a “cash piñata” for councils looking to cover shortfalls in their budgets. Carmarthenshire County Council argued that because the couple did not have the relevant licence, cash made from the sale of puppies over a six-year period was gained illicitly;

Forensic accountants assumed that each puppy was sold at the advertised price of £3,000, rather than the final sale price, which was usually lower. As part of their calculations, they included puppies that were not sold because they died in infancy. “How on earth do you gain from dead puppies?,” an incredulous Pauline, 62, asked. “That was actually written in one of their statements saying: ‘no, you still gained from it’. What did we gain from that? It was quite sickening. It made me quite ill.”

The couple were prosecuted under the Proceeds of Crime Act, a law introduced in 2002 to recoup money generated through serious criminal activities, such as drug dealing and flipping stolen goods on the black market. . Picture: Global

Under the powers of the Proceeds of Crime Act, investigators at the local authority were also able to look beyond the sales of puppies, taking into account the couple’s other assets. The burden of proof in such cases is on the individuals being prosecuted, meaning they must provide supporting documentation for all transactions going in and out of their accounts over the previous six years. It forced Pauline, who spent three decades in the civil service, to show how other sources of income were gained - even having to endure the emotional pain of handing over her mother’s death certificate to prove that her inheritance was lawful. “To actually ask for the death certificate as well, do you know what I mean? I sent the copies from the solicitor who dealt with my mum's house to them and everything, but no, they still wanted the death certificate. “They also came after me for my monthly pension when it was blatantly obvious from my bank statements that it was a pension coming from the civil service!” Though the council was unsuccessful in adding these points to the final bill, it was able to add £18,000 Mike had gained from the sale of a Toyota Land Cruiser several years earlier because the couple no longer had any record of the sale. Ultimately, the couple’s lawyers settled on a bill of £196,000, which, at a time when Mike was facing a serious health scare, they accepted to end the ordeal. “I came home [after the ruling] and to be honest, we cried,” he lamented. “It's a lot of money - my life savings, to be honest with you - for nothing. For nothing.” “I thought of taking my own life,” an emotional Mike admitted. “They emptied my joint account and they emptied my business account. I had to pay them within three months or face two years’ jail.”

Mike and puppies. Picture: Global