Three Basset Hounds rest on their bench area before participating in the 102nd Crufts. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Eales and Pip Tomson

Dog behaviourist and television presenter Victoria Stilwell has told LBC News she recently boycotted Crufts, describing what she saw in previous years as “repeated poor and abusive handling” of dogs behind the scenes at the world’s largest dog show.

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Stilwell - creator and host of the TV series It’s Me or the Dog - said her decision followed shocking incidents she witnessed. She described seeing a video of a golden retriever being repeatedly hit by its handler while being forced onto a table for a photograph. LBC News has not seen the footage and is unable to independently verify this claim. She also highlighted dogs left distressed on benches and being maltreated, sometimes with handlers yanking paws or grabbing skin to force compliance. The Kennel Club said it disputes these allegations and maintains that strict welfare standards are in place at the event. Speaking to LBC News Stillwell said, “Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Read more: 'How do you gain from dead puppies?': Council uses anti-drug dealer laws to drain dog breeders of £200k life savings She says she believes that “dogs are having a horrible time there... left on the benches, stressed out, being manhandled, hit, abused... we're seeing that handlers are not really concerned about the welfare of the dog. It's more about them getting a rosette and winning." Read more: Greece evacuates pets and owners from Middle East as charities report dogs and cats abandoned due to conflict

Dog trainer/TV personality Victoria Stilwell. Picture: Getty

She said the dogs endure long, exhausting days when competing: “If you show in the morning and you're done and you're not placed, you can't leave until 4pm, so your dog has to sit on the bench the whole day. "A lot of these dogs are going around very thirsty... there are a lot of welfare concerns, everything from the slippery floors to being able to take their dogs outside to the toilet. “The solutions are simple… water bowls, better flooring, allowing dogs to leave once they’ve competed. It’s not rocket science.” While she acknowledged that many handlers genuinely care for their animals, Stilwell said the competitive culture at Crufts often prioritises human ambition over animal welfare. She recalled witnessing handlers slapping dogs after minor altercations or yanking them harshly to keep them “show-ready,” and said this happens repeatedly across different rings. She also criticised the televised coverage of the event, claiming Channel 4 presents a sanitised version. "They're not going to show the person slapping their Dogue de Bordeaux around the face. They're not going to show the person that punched their dog.

The world famous dog show is organised by The Royal Kennel Club. Picture: Getty

"They're just going to show the In Best in Show, they're going to show the highlights... and dogs that are having an amazing time." This year’s Best in Show winner sparked controversy when it emerged that the dog’s handler was convicted in 2001 for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog kept in poor conditions, which later required an ear amputation due to infection. Stilwell hopes her boycott will drive change, urging the Kennel Club to be more transparent and listen to those who witness welfare concerns. "[The Kennel Club] has a lot of soul searching to do. [They] need to open [their] doors and really listen to handlers and experts. "One of the biggest ways you can change anything is not to attend, not to feed into it, not to present or air it. That's the way we get change."

Last year's show featured over 18,600 dogs. Picture: Getty