A Crufts dog groomer has avoided jail after claiming her attack on three police officers was caused by the menopause.

She went on to elbow one officer and kicked another in the leg, telling them "I hope it f***ing hurt k***head" after they detained her shortly after midnight on January 3.

Jacqui Byrne, 52, unleashed a foul-mouthed assault on officers who were called to arrest her following a domestic bust-up at her £450,000 home in the village of Pickmere, Cheshire.

None of the officers reported any injuries, but the assault was classed in the "highest category" because she had used a "shod foot" as a weapon, the court was told.

When questioned, Byrne said she had been angry because she was still in her pyjamas at the time of the arrest and had asked to put on a bra or jumper to "protect her modesty".

Officers refused her request and led her away to a police station in handcuffs.

The mother-of-two, who won awards at last year's Crufts international dog show with her poodle Simba, also blamed her behaviour on "emotional difficulties" caused by the menopause.

Byrne appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court three charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer, which carry a potential 16 week jail term under sentencing guidelines.

However, she was fined £200 with £165 in costs and a surcharge after magistrates accepted she was seeking NHS and private support for mental health issues.

No action was taken over the alleged domestic incident, details of which were not disclosed.

Prosecutor Umer Zeb told the court that Brynne's bust up with police erupted after officers placed her under arrest.

"She became irate, shouting at officers, and attempted to walk away, and she was placed in handcuffs," he said.

Byrne "kicked out" at a sergeant before other officers arrived and took her into custody.

After two more constables arrived, she "became irate again" and "lunged towards" them, "elbowing" one officer and "kicking" another.

The court heard Byrne retorted: "Good, I hope it f***ing hurt k***head."

Byrne had a drink-drive conviction from 2018, the court was told.

The dog groomer "did not understand why she was arrested" when police arrived, her solicitor Catherine Higham said.

At the time, she was 'in her pyjamas and had no underwear on' therefore 'made a reasonable request to put a bra on', but this was refused, she added.

"She then asked if she could wear a jumper and coat, but although both were taken with her, because she was handcuffed, police refused to put them on her.

"She had only asked if she could wear the jumper to protect her modesty and it culminated in her being aggrieved with the police.

"Whilst that did not justify what happened, it gives the context."

Sentencing her, JP Steven Bradley told Byrne: "We do know from letters you are considering considerable private help.

"We have considered compensation to the officers.

"However, we do not feel it appropriate due to the level of injuries sustained."

