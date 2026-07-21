The dog had swum about half a mile out into the Bay when she was rescued.

By Ella Bennett

A dog that went missing after being spooked by July 4 fireworks has been found weeks later, swimming in San Francisco Bay.

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Menlo Park Fire Protection District in California received a call from someone who had spotted the dog swimming far out in the Bay. Emergency services used binoculars and a drone to track the dog before using a boat to collect her. Footage captured by the drone shows the dog, who had swum about half a mile out into the Bay, paddling vigorously while seagulls swooped overhead. When the rescue boat reaches the dog, one person leans towards the water to scoop her up. After the dog is placed inside the boat, the shivering pooch is wrapped in a firefighter’s coat for the trip back to shore. Read more: Dog starved to the brink of death now fighting fit thanks to diet after rescue centre fed him ten meals a day Read more: Hundreds of swimmers gather at a Sydney beach to honour mother mauled in shark attack

The dog was rescued by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District in California . Picture: SPCA

Menlo Park Fire Protection District in California rescued the dog . Picture: Menlo Park Fire District

The dog was turned over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which was able to find the owners, who had reported her missing since July 4. A Facebook post from the SPCA said the dog had been swimming in the bay for over 40 minutes. The post added: "The dog, later identified as Prieta, arrived at PHS/SPCA exhausted, scared, and with facial injuries from the ordeal. "Our veterinary team examined her, treated her wounds, and got her settled with food and water.

Prieta has been reunited with her family . Picture: SPCA