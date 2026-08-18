Dog owner sobs in court as he's bailed after 'German Shepherd mauled man to death in row over right of way'
Lee Ellis wiped away tears as he appeared in the dock at Bradford Magistrates' Court
A dog walker accused of manslaughter after his German Shepherd allegedly bit a man on a footpath in an argument over right of way has appeared in court.
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James Judge, 55, was fatally injured on the old train line footpath off Blacker Lane in the Calder Grove area of Wakefield on Saturday afternoon.
An initial post-mortem had been unable to determine the exact number of dog bites to Mr Judge, but a bite to the back of his right knee had significantly contributed to his death.
He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and police said specialist officers were supporting his family.
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Lee Ellis, 55, of Calder Grove, Wakefield, was charged with manslaughter and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
He appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where Rob Fones, defending, said there was "a verbal altercation in regards to right of way".
He appeared distraught, shaking his head, as the charge was put to him while being handed tissues, The Mirror reports.
Ellis was not asked to enter a plea to the charges, but Mr Fones said he "will be taking the matter to trial".
The court heard he was a self-employed farrier who had lived in the area for 30 years.
District Judge Mark Daley bailed Ellis until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on September 16, on the condition he stays every night at his home address.
Ellis, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, wiped his eyes and nose with a tissue during the hearing.
A German Shepherd dog seized as part of this investigation is being held in police kennels.