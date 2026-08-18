Lee Ellis wiped away tears as he appeared in the dock at Bradford Magistrates' Court

Lee Ellis was charged with manslaughter. Picture: Facebook/ @Lee Ellis

By Alex Storey

A dog walker accused of manslaughter after his German Shepherd allegedly bit a man on a footpath in an argument over right of way has appeared in court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Judge, 55, was fatally injured on the old train line footpath off Blacker Lane in the Calder Grove area of Wakefield on Saturday afternoon. An initial post-mortem had been unable to determine the exact number of dog bites to Mr Judge, but a bite to the back of his right knee had significantly contributed to his death. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and police said specialist officers were supporting his family. Read more: Brit newlyweds killed in helicopter crash on Greek island while on way to honeymoon named Read more: Moscow and North Korea fighting for 'new, righteous' world order, says Russian official

West Yorkshire Police officers were called to reports of an altercation on the old train line footpath. Picture: LBC

Lee Ellis, 55, of Calder Grove, Wakefield, was charged with manslaughter and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. He appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where Rob Fones, defending, said there was "a verbal altercation in regards to right of way". He appeared distraught, shaking his head, as the charge was put to him while being handed tissues, The Mirror reports. Ellis was not asked to enter a plea to the charges, but Mr Fones said he "will be taking the matter to trial". The court heard he was a self-employed farrier who had lived in the area for 30 years.

Judge appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court. Picture: Alamy