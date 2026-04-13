Dog owners warned after poisoned chicken left in London parks leaves animals dead
Chicken thought to have been laced with toxins has been found in Holland Park and Brompton Cemetery in recent days.
Dog owners have been issued a stark warning after suspected poisoned meat was discovered in two west London parks.
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Chicken thought to have been laced with toxins has been found in Holland Park and Brompton Cemetery in recent days.
A dog became "very unwell" after reportedly eating the meat while two foxes were found dead with no clear signs of injury.
Police say the meat may have been purposely placed in the green spaces to deliberately harm dogs or foxes.
Dog owners have been urged to keep a close eye on their pets and stop them from scavenging while in these areas.
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Police are also urging the public to keep dogs at all times while in Brompton Cemetery.
Members of the public have been left sickened following the warning, with many taking to social media to express their concerns.
“Horrendous. Who would do something so cruel?,” one social media user wrote on X.
“What the hell is wrong with people that they'd want to POISON dogs?” wrote another.
A third wrote: “Anyone who does this is a sick evil b******. What about the cats who roam outside? It sickens me that anyone would be so cruel.”