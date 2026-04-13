Dog owners have been issued a stark warning after suspected poisoned meat was discovered in two west London parks.

Chicken thought to have been laced with toxins has been found in Holland Park and Brompton Cemetery in recent days.

A dog became "very unwell" after reportedly eating the meat while two foxes were found dead with no clear signs of injury.

Police say the meat may have been purposely placed in the green spaces to deliberately harm dogs or foxes.

Dog owners have been urged to keep a close eye on their pets and stop them from scavenging while in these areas.

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