A dog has been rescued from Ben Nevis after it is suspected to have fallen ill from eating cannabis discarded on the peak.

Christina Bluhme, a dog trainer from Esher, Surrey, was halfway up the UK’s highest mountain when her black Labrador, Tokyo, suddenly collapsed.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, which provides rescue services on behalf of Police Scotland, came to their aid and carried Tokyo down the mountain on a stretcher.

Tokyo was then rushed to a local vet, who believed she had ingested cannabis left on the trail.

The 25kg black Labrador has since made a full recovery.

Ms Bluhme said: “I genuinely thought I was going to lose her,” after Tokyo lost the use of her legs and drifted in and out of consciousness.

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