Dog rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning
Christina Bluhme was halfway up the UK’s highest mountain when her black Labrador, Tokyo, suddenly collapsed.
A dog has been rescued from Ben Nevis after it is suspected to have fallen ill from eating cannabis discarded on the peak.
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Christina Bluhme, a dog trainer from Esher, Surrey, was halfway up the UK’s highest mountain when her black Labrador, Tokyo, suddenly collapsed.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, which provides rescue services on behalf of Police Scotland, came to their aid and carried Tokyo down the mountain on a stretcher.
Tokyo was then rushed to a local vet, who believed she had ingested cannabis left on the trail.
The 25kg black Labrador has since made a full recovery.
Ms Bluhme said: “I genuinely thought I was going to lose her,” after Tokyo lost the use of her legs and drifted in and out of consciousness.
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Ms Bluhme has praised the rescue team for coming to her aid: "Without the incredible Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, there is simply no way I could have got her safely off the mountain.
"Carrying a 25kg Labrador down Ben Nevis was impossible on my own.
"Their kindness, professionalism and calm support meant everything during one of the most frightening days I've ever experienced."
Ms Bluhme said she felt "incredibly lucky" that Tokyo had survived and thanked the rescue crew and vet team for their "compassion and dedication".
"You were there when we needed you most," she added.
"A little reminder to fellow dog owners - please be aware that discarded drugs and other toxic substances can sometimes be found even in the most beautiful outdoor places.
"It was something I never imagined we would encounter."
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said it was delighted Tokyo had made a full recovery and praised the veterinary team in Fort William.
A spokesperson added: "It's now suspected that Tokyo, a usually very fit and active working dog, had ingested something that made her critically unwell.
"Many thanks to Crown vets for their support, and to Tokyo's owner for the update and photos."