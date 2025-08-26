If you asked people if they are responsible dog owners, it would be very rare for anyone to answer 'No'.

And yet, the number of police reported incidents involving out-of-control dogs continues to rise every year, from 30,500 (2023) to 32,500 (2024), alongside NHS figures for dog bite injuries rising 88% over the last 15 years.

It’s very hard to define what a responsible dog owner is. During the Blue Cross ‘Responsible Dog Ownership Course’ - an out-of-court disposal that police refer people to when there is a low-level incident - we ask participants to describe what they believe makes a responsible dog owner. The vast majority state 'having your dog under control’ as a vital part of being a responsible dog owner. And yet, they are all there because they did, for possibly only a very short period of time, lose control of their dogs.

This mismatch occurs because what the law considers ‘out of control’ is a lower bar than many people realise. The vast majority of people know that it is illegal for a dog to bite someone, but few realise the consequences for themselves and their dogs. Even fewer know that under Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act, a dog only needs to make a person have a ‘reasonable apprehension’ of injury from the dog for the law to be broken. Case law has shown that this can result in the law being considered broken if a dog attacks another dog, because it is not unreasonable to worry about being injured if another dog attacks your dog.

It can be hard when your dog does something that shocks you, and often, dog owners don’t know where to go for help and advice, especially when the behaviour and training industry is unregulated.

Blue Cross wants all dog owners to be responsible and ensure that their dogs are under control at all times when out in the community and at home. We know that irresponsible dog ownership and dog control issues are inextricably linked and can pose problems for other residents and pet owners in local communities. Responsible dog ownership is an essential aspect of effective dog control and has positive impacts on the dog’s health and welfare.

Blue Cross currently runs a Responsible Dog Ownership Course (RDOC) with the aim of supporting dog owners and their dogs at a critical point, reducing reoffending and increasing safer communities. It is available for anybody aged over 18 who has committed a suitable low-level dog-related offence, including aggravated and non-aggravated Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 section 3 cases.

____________________

Helen Spicer is an Education Officer at Blue Cross. To learn more about being a responsible owner, visit our website for trusted advice and training tips.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk