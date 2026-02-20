A man in Sicily has been fined after officers say he tried to outsmart anti-fly-tipping surveillance by getting his dog to do the dumping for him.

Officials in Catania shared CCTV clips of a small dog carrying a bin bag along Via Pulacara in the San Giorgio district before placing it down at the edge of the road.

They said they suspect the pet had been taught the routine so its owner would not be caught on camera.

Police condemned what they called conduct that was “as cunning as it is doubly wrong” - arguing it harms the city while also attempting to get around enforcement by using an unsuspecting pet.

In a pointed message, they said: “Respect for urban decorum and the environment is a duty for all.”

They also warned that “inventiveness can never become an alibi for incivility”.

