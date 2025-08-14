A heartbroken grandmother was shocked to return home and find her beloved dog lying dead on the floor after a professional walker had dumped it there.

Mandy Lawrie, 63, found her two-year-old pet Shelby lying dead in her home in Bellshill, a Scottish town ten miles southeast of Glasgow, on Tuesday.

The young English Bulldog had been left there after being taken on a walk by Dave McGhee - who runs Dave’s Dugs - while the temperature was a searing 27C.

Ms Lawrie relied on Mr McGhee to walk Shelby and her two other dogs because her health conditions MS and COPD left her unable to take them out on her own.

The professional dog walker told Ms Lawrie's daughter that he had taken Shelby on a 20-minute stroll in the baking heat and was returned to the house with "no ill-effects".

However, shocking doorbell camera footage showed Shelby lying limp in Mr McGhee's arms as he carried her up the garden path before laying her inside the house.

The clip also confirmed Mr McGhee had returned to the property almost an hour after he originally picked the dogs up.

