Dog walker 'dumped' bulldog dead in grandmother's home after 27°C walk, says grieving family
A heartbroken grandmother was shocked to return home and find her beloved dog lying dead on the floor after a professional walker had dumped it there.
Mandy Lawrie, 63, found her two-year-old pet Shelby lying dead in her home in Bellshill, a Scottish town ten miles southeast of Glasgow, on Tuesday.
The young English Bulldog had been left there after being taken on a walk by Dave McGhee - who runs Dave’s Dugs - while the temperature was a searing 27C.
Ms Lawrie relied on Mr McGhee to walk Shelby and her two other dogs because her health conditions MS and COPD left her unable to take them out on her own.
The professional dog walker told Ms Lawrie's daughter that he had taken Shelby on a 20-minute stroll in the baking heat and was returned to the house with "no ill-effects".
However, shocking doorbell camera footage showed Shelby lying limp in Mr McGhee's arms as he carried her up the garden path before laying her inside the house.
The clip also confirmed Mr McGhee had returned to the property almost an hour after he originally picked the dogs up.
Ms Lawrie's daughter Michelle, 41, said her mother has been left "traumatised" after finding Shelly's body.
"We were shocked watching the footage. She looked lifeless," she told the Daily Record.
"It was distressing seeing her in that condition. We couldn’t believe it.
"Shelby was a bubbly wee dog. She usually runs to the front door when she hears us coming in but the house was quiet when we arrived.
"We walked in and she was lying dead on the living room floor."
Ms Lawrie first hired Dave’s Dugs one year ago to walk her three dogs after struggling with her mobility.
Mr McGhee arrived at 10.30am to collect the dogs and used a key Ms Lawrie had left for him to enter the property.
Michelle claims Mr McGhee told them he had taken Shelby for a "short walk in the shade" and said Shelby was "happy" when he dropped her off.
But Michelle was suspicious and asked her mum’s next-door-neighbour for their doorbell camera footage.
Mr McGhee has since apologised for Shelby’s death.