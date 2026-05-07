UK local elections 2026 are underway, with millions of Brits voting in England, Wales and Scotland - and many have brought their dogs along for company!

Dogs are seen waiting patiently outside a village polling station in Sandwick, Shetland as residents cast their votes during UK local elections. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Millions of Brits are voting today in the 2026 UK local elections, and as has become a recent tradition, many are brining their dogs along for the occasion.

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Elections are being held on Thursday, May 7, to decide thousands of council seats in England, directly elected mayors in some parts of London, and assembly seats for Wales and Scotland. Polling stations opened at 7am and will be open until 10pm, and there have been many sightings of dogs being walked around the area and left outside as their owners go to vote.

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel sits outside a polling station in London. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Two dogs wait outside the polling station at the City Hall in St Davids, Wales. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Counting of the votes for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will not start until Friday morning, but 46 of the 136 English local authorities are doing so overnight, with the first results expected soon after midnight. Four councils are not counting until Saturday, three because they also have mayoral elections, and the final result is likely to be late on Saturday night. Here are some of the best pictures so far of dogs at polling stations. Read also: Do you need a polling card to vote? Read also: Can I still cast a postal vote in the 2026 election?

A dog named Obi-Wan Kenobi outside the St James Church polling station in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

Can I bring my dog into the polling station? Pets are usually not allowed inside a polling station unless they are assistance dogs. Other dogs may be allowed at the discretion of the local authority, but in most cases dogs are left outside or with a friend of the voter. Here are some of the best photos of dogs from the day.

A dog waits outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall in Glasgow. Picture: Robert Perry/Getty

A person poses with their three dogs as they depart a polling station in London. Picture: Shutterstock

A women takes a picture of Rory the dog next to a sign erected outside the polling station at St James Church hall in Inverleith, Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ingrid, Frank and Zizzi pose for a photographer as they wait outside a polling station in London. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Voters arrive with their dog to cast their vote at Burrelton & Woodside Village Hall. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Flaeda the poodle, named after the eldest daughter of Alfred the Great, poses for a picture outside a polling station in London. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth