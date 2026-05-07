Millions of Brits are voting today in the 2026 UK local elections, and as has become a recent tradition, many are brining their dogs along for the occasion.
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Elections are being held on Thursday, May 7, to decide thousands of council seats in England, directly elected mayors in some parts of London, and assembly seats for Wales and Scotland.
Polling stations opened at 7am and will be open until 10pm, and there have been many sightings of dogs being walked around the area and left outside as their owners go to vote.
Counting of the votes for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will not start until Friday morning, but 46 of the 136 English local authorities are doing so overnight, with the first results expected soon after midnight.
Four councils are not counting until Saturday, three because they also have mayoral elections, and the final result is likely to be late on Saturday night.
Here are some of the best pictures so far of dogs at polling stations.