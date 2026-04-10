The Italian fashion house says that Gabbana will still maintain a creative role

Italian stylists Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana (L) salute the audience at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Stefano Gabbana has stepped down from his role as chair of Dolce & Gabbana after more than 40 years at the fashion house.

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Filings show the designer notified the company of his decision in December, with the change taking effect from January 1. Chief executive Alfonso Dolce, brother of co-founder Domenico Dolce, has taken on the role. The fashion house is grappling with a debt pile of around €450m (£391m/$528m) and a downturn in the luxury retail sector. The house confirmed that Gabbana’s departure from management positions does not affect his creative work, underlining that he will continue to shape collections alongside Dolce – a partnership that has defined the brand’s identity for four decades. Read more: Airports warn of ‘systemic’ jet fuel shortage if Strait of Hormuz stays closed Read more: FTSE 100 flatlines ahead of Iran-US peace talks

The move comes shortly after the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary. Picture: Getty

Gabbana is understood to be considering options regarding his shareholding, though he remains closely involved in the brand’s future. The decision comes shortly after celebrating its 40th anniversary and at a moment of transition for the Milan-based label, which has in recent years expanded its universe beyond the runway into hospitality, interiors and immersive brand experiences. Industry reports have also pointed to ongoing discussions with lenders and the possibility of fresh investment, as the wider luxury sector adjusts to changing global demand. Founded in Milan in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Dolce & Gabbana rose to prominence with a bold and quintessentially Italian vision of glamour. A pivotal moment in the brand’s rise came through its association with Madonna, who famously wore Dolce & Gabbana during the 1990s and commissioned the designers to create costumes for her 1993 Girlie Show tour.

Madonna (L) is welcomed by Italian stylists Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana (C) during Milan Fashion Week 2026. Picture: Getty