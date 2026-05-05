Dolly Parton has cancelled her upcoming Las Vegas residency as she continues treatment for health issues.

In a statement shared on social media, the 80-year-old singer said she has been “responding really well to meds and treatments” and is “improving every day”, after a long struggle with kidney stones.

Parton had already postponed her six-date run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from December 2025 to September 2026 because of what she had described as health challenges.

Announcing the cancellation on Monday, she said: “I've still got some healing to do, but I am on my way!”

Some of her medication and treatments are making her "swimmy headed" leaving her unable to perform.

She said: “I can't be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on 5-inch heels - and you know that I'm going to be wearing them”.

Parton added: “Not to mention, all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big… uh, personality.”

She concluded it would take more time before she was “stage-performance ready”.