Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas Residency amid 'ongoing health issues'
Some of her medications and treatments are making her "swimmy headed" leaving her unable to perform
Dolly Parton has cancelled her upcoming Las Vegas residency as she continues treatment for health issues.
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In a statement shared on social media, the 80-year-old singer said she has been “responding really well to meds and treatments” and is “improving every day”, after a long struggle with kidney stones.
Parton had already postponed her six-date run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from December 2025 to September 2026 because of what she had described as health challenges.
Announcing the cancellation on Monday, she said: “I've still got some healing to do, but I am on my way!”
Some of her medication and treatments are making her "swimmy headed" leaving her unable to perform.
She said: “I can't be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on 5-inch heels - and you know that I'm going to be wearing them”.
Parton added: “Not to mention, all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big… uh, personality.”
She concluded it would take more time before she was “stage-performance ready”.
She also said: “I am truly sorry that I'm going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas. Well, you get on to Vegas, and you have a big time… And I'll see you somewhere down the line.”
Despite the cancellation, Parton said she is still recording music, making videos, visiting her Dollywood theme park, writing a Broadway musical, and working on plans to open a museum and hotel in Nashville later this year.
The singer is one of country music’s most celebrated stars, with 10 Grammy Awards and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
She is best known for songs including Coat of Many Colors, I Will Always Love You, 9 To 5 and Jolene.
The residency would have marked her first run on the Las Vegas Strip since the 1990s, when she performed there with Kenny Rogers.