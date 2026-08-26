Dolly Parton’s final song which is currently locked inside a box at Dollywood will be released just before her 100th birthday.

The track, which is reportedly titled My Place In History, will be released in 2045 according to the singer’s official website and will see Parton share “her hopes and dreams for the future” ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 19 2046.

However, some reports have suggested that the Dream Box, which is on display at Dollywood, may remain closed even longer until the 100th anniversary of her birth, with only Parton knowing about the song’s lyrics and content.

Parton said of the box when it was closed: “My resort is a dream 30 years in the making, and the items I picked for my Dream Box are closely tied to special people who encouraged me and certain events in my life where that encouragement paid off.”

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