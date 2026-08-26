Final Dolly Parton song to be revealed on her 100th birthday after lyrics locked inside box
The singer’s death at the age of 80 was announced on Tuesday following a "brief battle with cancer"
Dolly Parton’s final song which is currently locked inside a box at Dollywood will be released just before her 100th birthday.
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The track, which is reportedly titled My Place In History, will be released in 2045 according to the singer’s official website and will see Parton share “her hopes and dreams for the future” ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 19 2046.
However, some reports have suggested that the Dream Box, which is on display at Dollywood, may remain closed even longer until the 100th anniversary of her birth, with only Parton knowing about the song’s lyrics and content.
Parton said of the box when it was closed: “My resort is a dream 30 years in the making, and the items I picked for my Dream Box are closely tied to special people who encouraged me and certain events in my life where that encouragement paid off.”
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Also included in the box at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort is a copy of her 2012 book Dream More: Celebrate The Dreamer In You, a piece of wood from the front porch of Parton’s childhood Tennessee home, and a sealed mystery box made of chestnut, the contents of which are known only to the singer.
The chestnut box honours Parton’s uncle Bill Owens who helped her early in her career, according to the website.
Owens’ work with the American Chestnut Foundation helped develop a blight-resistant American chestnut tree, restoring it to woodlands in the east of the US.
The singer’s death at the age of 80 was announced on Tuesday following a “brief battle with cancer”.
Parton released her final album Rockstar, which featured covers of songs such as The Rolling Stones’ (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction and The Beatles’ Let It Be and featured guests such as Sir Elton John, Debbie Harry and Stevie Nicks, in November 2023.
The last single to feature the singer to date was Son Of Jolene, which was released earlier this year as a collaboration with country singer Belles.