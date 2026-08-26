Tributes from around the world have honoured country music superstar Dolly Parton, who died aged 80 following a “brief battle with cancer”.

A beaming Dolly plays a 5-string banjo in spite of her very long fingernails somewhere in the Midwest in the summer of 1978. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Queen of Country has died at the age of 80.

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Parton’s death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who said sharing the news was “an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness”. In a seven-decade career, Parton won 10 Grammy awards, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and wrote in excess of 3,000 songs. The singer was best known for her genre-defining hits including 9 To 5, I Will Always Love You and Jolene. Dolly Rebecca Parton was born in 1946 into a "dirt poor" farming family who lived in a one-bedroom shack in Sevier County, Tennessee. She was the fourth of twelve children born into the home on banks of the Little Pigeon River in the remote Great Smoky Mountains.

Three-year-old Dolly in 1949. Picture: Alamy

Her father, Robert Lee Parton, was a tobacco farmer and paid a missionary a sack of cornmeal for delivering her. Parton credited her musical abilities to the influence of Avie Lee Caroline; often in poor health, she still managed to keep house and entertain her children with Great Smoky Mountain folklore and old Appalachian ballads.

PhoDolly, age 14, at Sevier County High School in 1960. Picture: Alamy

Despite her father's illiteracy, Parton often said he was one of the smartest people she had ever known with regard to business and making a profit. When she was a young girl, her family moved to a two‑room cabin and farm on nearby Locust Ridge.

Dolly Parton photographed in the late 1960s. © Nancy Barr / MediaPunch. Picture: Alamy

Her grandfather, Jake Owens, was a Pentecostal preacher, and Parton and her eleven siblings attended church regularly. Her earliest public performances were in the church, starting at age six. By the age of 13, she had reached the pinnacle of country music success: an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Dolly performing at the Cordell Hull Dam Dedication in 973, on the shore of the Cumberland River at the dam in Carthage, Tennessee. Picture: Alamy

In 1964, after graduating from Sevier County High School in Sevierville, Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville, Tennessee, the next day. At 19, she signed with Monument Records where she was originally pitched as a bubblegum pop singer. Although she expressed a desire to record country music, Monument resisted saying her unusually high soprano voice was not suited to the genre.

Dolly Parton and her collaborator Porter Wagoner onstage in circa 1967. Picture: Getty

However, not one to be defeated by a challenge she was was eventually to put out country music and her first country single, "Dumb Blonde," composed by Curly Putman, reached number 24 on the country chart in 1967, followed by "Something Fishy", which went to number 17.

Former duet partners, Parton and American country music singer Porter Wagoner. Picture: Getty

In 1967, Parton was invited to join The Porter Wagoner Show, offering her a regular spot on his weekly television program and road show. As documented in her 1994 autobiography, much of Wagoner's audience was initially unhappy that Parton had replaced previous performer Norma Jean, who had left the show, sometimes chanting loudly for her from the audience.

Dolly Parton alongside Barbara Walters in 1976. Picture: Alamy

By 1970, both Parton and Wagoner had grown frustrated by her lack of solo chart success. Wagoner persuaded Parton to record Jimmie Rodgers' "Mule Skinner Blues", a gimmick that worked. The record shot to number three, followed closely by her first number-one single, "Joshua" in February 1971.

Parton in 1977. Picture: Getty

Released in late 1973, Parton's biggest hit 'Jolene' topped the country chart in February 1974 and reached the lower regions of the Hot 100. It also eventually charted in the UK, reaching number seven in 1976, representing Parton's first success in the UK.

Dolly poses for a portrait 1975 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Alamy

Parton, who had always envisioned a solo career, made the decision to leave Wagoner's show in 1974. However, the pair remained affiliated, with Wagoner helping to produce her records through 1975. Parton’s song, "I Will Always Love You", written about her professional break from Wagoner, shot to number one on the country chart and became a global hit.

Dolly Parton and Cher in 1978. Picture: Alamy

Parton performing with a guitar in 1976. Picture: Getty

Parton poses for a portrait session dressed as a playboy bunny, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Dolly performs on the 'Today Show' in New York City in 2002. Picture: Alamy

In 2020, she donated one million dollars (£733,000) to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, which helped fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. She was also a supporter of several charities for black and LGBT+ communities, as well as the Barbara Davis Centre for Childhood Diabetes, Save the Music Foundation and the Boot Campaign.