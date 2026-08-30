Dolly Parton 'laid to rest' after private funeral in Nashville, her family announce
The service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville
Dolly Parton has been laid to rest after a private funeral, her family have announced.
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The country singer-songwriter died on August 25 at the age of 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed in an Instagram video.
It was later confirmed by her publicist that the singer had died following a short cancer battle.
Dolly's niece Lainey paid tribute to her aunt on August 29 with a touching post announcing that the country icon had been laid to rest the previous day.
“I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words,” she wrote.
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“From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.
“Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her.”
After thanking fans and supporters, she ended the tribute: “Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything.”
Her family previously said that the singer would be laid to rest at "Dolly's request" in a "small, private service for immediate family".
The service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.
Dolly was buried next to her husband of 60 years Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.
No further details about the funeral have been made public, but Dolly did previously speak of wanting the song ‘If We Never Meet Again' to be played at her funeral in a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
“There’s a song called ‘If We Never Meet Again.’ It’s an old country-gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore," she said.
“Where the charming roses bloom forever and where separations come no more.’ That was my daddy’s favorite. We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine.”