The service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville

Dolly's niece Lainey paid tribute to her aunt on August 29 with a touching post announcing that the country icon had been laid to rest the previous day. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Dolly Parton has been laid to rest after a private funeral, her family have announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The country singer-songwriter died on August 25 at the age of 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed in an Instagram video. Picture: Getty

“From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself. “Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her.” After thanking fans and supporters, she ended the tribute: “Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything.” Her family previously said that the singer would be laid to rest at "Dolly's request" in a "small, private service for immediate family".

Her family previously said that the singer would be laid to rest at "Dolly's request" in a "small, private service for immediate family". Picture: Getty