Rumours were flying about the singers health after she had treatment on her kidney stones

Dolly Parton took to social media to comfort her fans. Picture: X DollyParton

By Alice Padgett

Dolly Parton has reassured fans she is "doing fine" after a wave of concern about her health this week, insisting she’s "not dead yet!" after rumours about her condition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 79-year-old country icon appeared on camera in a red fringed shirt and black trousers, telling fans: "There’s a lot of rumours out there. Well, today’s October the 8th, and obviously I’m here. "Do I look sick to you?" Putting fans’ fears to rest, she continued: "I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I’m OK!" The star admitted she wasn't taking care of herself after her husband Carl Dean died in march, adding that she’s received "a few treatments here and there". Read More: Dolly Parton's sister 'didn't mean to scare anyone' after asking for their prayers over sister's health battle

Earlier this week, Dolly’s younger sister Freida asked fans to pray for her sibling, writing on Facebook: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. "I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that love "She’s strong, she’s loved. And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!" Freida later clarified she hadn’t meant to alarm anyone, saying: "I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious. She’s been a little under the weather and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly’s well being, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment.

My sister Freida is always concerned when one of her siblings isn’t feeling well so she ask for… — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 8, 2025

Dolly’s other sister Stella, 76, defended Freida’s post and revealed more details about the country star’s health. "To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly’s wellbeing, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment," Stella wrote on X. Dolly’s UK manager, Olly Rowland, also stepped in to calm fears, telling reporters: “It’s just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those. It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.” Her representatives previously confirmed she was not seriously ill. Parton, who has suffered from kidney stones before — both last month and back in 2015 — postponed six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency, which had been due to run at Caesars Palace from December 4 to 13.

Dolly Parton back in August at the premiere of Dolly Parton. "Dolly: A True Original Musical". Picture: Alamy