'I ain’t dead yet!': Dolly Parton breaks silence after health fears
Rumours were flying about the singers health after she had treatment on her kidney stones
Dolly Parton has reassured fans she is "doing fine" after a wave of concern about her health this week, insisting she’s "not dead yet!" after rumours about her condition.
The 79-year-old country icon appeared on camera in a red fringed shirt and black trousers, telling fans: "There’s a lot of rumours out there. Well, today’s October the 8th, and obviously I’m here.
"Do I look sick to you?"
Putting fans’ fears to rest, she continued: "I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I’m OK!"
The star admitted she wasn't taking care of herself after her husband Carl Dean died in march, adding that she’s received "a few treatments here and there".
I ain’t dead yet! pic.twitter.com/Mp553laadI— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 8, 2025
Earlier this week, Dolly’s younger sister Freida asked fans to pray for her sibling, writing on Facebook: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately.
"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that love
"She’s strong, she’s loved. And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"
Freida later clarified she hadn’t meant to alarm anyone, saying: "I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious. She’s been a little under the weather and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.
"It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."
To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly’s well being, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment.— Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 8, 2025
My sister Freida is always concerned when one of her siblings isn’t feeling well so she ask for…
Dolly’s other sister Stella, 76, defended Freida’s post and revealed more details about the country star’s health.
"To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly’s wellbeing, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment," Stella wrote on X.
Dolly’s UK manager, Olly Rowland, also stepped in to calm fears, telling reporters: “It’s just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those. It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.”
Her representatives previously confirmed she was not seriously ill.
Parton, who has suffered from kidney stones before — both last month and back in 2015 — postponed six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency, which had been due to run at Caesars Palace from December 4 to 13.
Announcing the postponement on September 28, the 9 to 5 legend told fans on Instagram: "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."
In her trademark humour, she added: "It feels like it’s time for my 100,000-mile check-up — and no, it’s not my usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"
But she made it clear she wasn’t quitting music, saying: "Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.
"But I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."