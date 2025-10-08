The country star's sibling, Freida, took to social media to post a positive update.

Dolly Parton's sister has issued a positive update after she asked fans to send their prayers for the star's health.

The 79-year-old US singer had reportedly fallen ill which led to sibling Freida Parton asking followers to keep her in their thoughts. The initial social media post caused panic among fans which came just weeks after the '9 til 5' star was forced to cancel upcoming concerts amid poor health. But her older sibling has since told social media that Dolly was only "under the weather" and said she didn't want to scare anybody.

In her original post, Freida said: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. "I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been (led) to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me." "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

The post was almost 20,000 times which prompted panic among fans. But on Wednesday morning Freida took to Facebook again with a more positive update. She wrote: "I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.

"She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Last month, Dolly was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency by nine months to allow her time to deal with "ongoing health challenges." It came just months after performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, joining Rod Stewart in the Sunday "legend's" slot. In a statement released, she said: "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.