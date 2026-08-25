Parton admitted on Friday that she had suffered through "hard times" with her health, having dealt with a series of issues in recent years

Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum Opens New Exhibit Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton revealed that she had endured 'hard times' with her health, just days before she died aged 80.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While announcing the debut of a new museum centred on her life in Nashville, Tennessee, the irrepressible singer told fans she was keeping busy. Parton admitted that she had suffered through "hard times" with her health, having dealt with a series of issues in recent years. She told PEOPLE magazine on Friday: “I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over [her late husband] Carl.” After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2019, her husband of 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean, died in March 2025 aged 82. Read More: Tributes pour in worldwide following death of country music icon Dolly Parton aged 80 Read More: Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80 after 'health issues'

Dolly said she had been “down for several months with female issues” in the early 1980s. . Picture: Alamy

Parton, best known for her iconic songs "Jolene", "9 to 5", and "Islands in the Stream", had been forced to pull out of several appearances in recent years. “It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” Dolly continued. She said she had been “down for several months with female issues” in the early 1980s. But Dolly added: “I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago.” Last October, Parton's sister Frieda posted an emotional statement pleading for fans to pray for the star amid undisclosed health issues. Frieda posted an emotional statement online saying: “I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

A message from the family of Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/9DNRgRx0uH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 25, 2026