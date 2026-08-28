Dolly Parton’s sister reveals singer offered to test experimental cancer drugs before she died
Stella Parton has shared that her sister offered to receive experimental medical treatment “in the hope of helping others in the future”
Dolly Parton offered to be treated using experimental cancer drugs before she died, her sister has revealed.
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The country music legend died aged 80 on Tuesday following a short battle with cancer.
Stella Parton has shared that her sister offered to receive experimental medical treatment “in the hope of helping others in the future”.
“My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known,” she wrote in a Facebook tribute post on Thursday.
“What the world saw is exactly who she was.”
Read more: Final Dolly Parton song to be revealed on her 100th birthday after lyrics locked inside box
Read more: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Celine Dion join stars in paying tribute to Dolly Parton after death aged 80
The moving tribute continued: "She told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.
"My sister was always thinking of others and if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end."
Stella, one of Dolly's 11 siblings and also a country singer-songwriter, went on to urge fans to "show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end."
She added: :I want to personally thank all of you for the out pouring of love and respect you are showing my sister.
"My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same but her love, respect and goodness will remain.
"Dolly loved the world and everyone in it.
"I would criticize and complain about it and she would laugh and say; “shoot Tedda, we’ve got more important things to do than worry about their silly asses.”
Dolly Parton died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center while surrounded by her family, her nephew announced.
She left a legacy as one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold.
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, and Celine Dion are among the singers to have paid tribute to Parton, who died on Tuesday after having cancer.