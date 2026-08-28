Stella Parton has shared that her sister offered to receive experimental medical treatment “in the hope of helping others in the future”

Dolly (L) and her sister Stella Parton . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Dolly Parton offered to be treated using experimental cancer drugs before she died, her sister has revealed.

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Stella, 77, is also a country singer-songwriter. Picture: Alamy

The moving tribute continued: "She told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future. "My sister was always thinking of others and if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end." Stella, one of Dolly's 11 siblings and also a country singer-songwriter, went on to urge fans to "show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end."

Dolly Parton died on Tuesday after a short cancer battle . Picture: Alamy

She added: :I want to personally thank all of you for the out pouring of love and respect you are showing my sister. "My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same but her love, respect and goodness will remain. "Dolly loved the world and everyone in it. "I would criticize and complain about it and she would laugh and say; “shoot Tedda, we’ve got more important things to do than worry about their silly asses.”

Dolly Parton pictured in 1977. Picture: Alamy