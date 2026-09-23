Dolly Parton’s longtime manager has accused her nephew of threats, extortion and intimidation in a feud over her $450 million estate on Tuesday.

Dolly Parton's sprawling $450 million estate is reportedly the topic of contention between her family members. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Dolly Parton’s longtime manager has accused her nephew of threats, extortion and intimidation in a feud over her $450 million estate on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The allegations made against Ms Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, have been made public following a restraining order request. The request offers insight into the increasingly hostile negotiations over Ms Parton’s estate, which includes Dollywood, her SongTeller hotel and Life of Many Colors Museum, which is due to open this month. Mr Seaver broke the news of the 80-year-old music legend’s death in a video last month, which came after a “brief battle with cancer”. He was sacked as head of security for her properties last week, according to the New York Times.

According to the court papers filed on Tuesday, Mr Seaver is accused of mounting “an obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats” to profit from the Parton estate. Text messages seen in the court papers indicate that an individual named Mr Seaver reportedly issued a profane threat against at least one Dollywood business partner. The complaint stated that he wrote that he would become “the hand of retribution for my entire family”. In an exchange with a longtime lawyer of Ms Parton, on 3rd September, Mr Seaver called himself a “killer” and claimed that on the day of her death, he sold $27 million in arms and ammunition to the Haitian police, the complaint shows.

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, passed away in August, aged 80. Picture: Getty