Dolly Parton's manager withdraws lawsuit against late singer's nephew
The late country star's manager has dropped a lawsuit against her nephew without publicly disclosing a specific reason.
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Dolly Parton's manager has withdrawn a lawsuit against her nephew who posed "threats and intimidation" against her brand and business.
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In September, less than a month after her death, a civil case was filed by the company that manages Parton's business interests.
Parton's manager, Danny Nozell, accused her nephew, Bryan Seaver, of "threats, intimidation, and coercion", indicating a battle over the singer's legacy and assets.
Seaver, who also served as Parton's head of security, denied the allegations.
A temporary restraining order, sought by Nozell, was granted by a judge.
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In a statement to CBS News, Seaver's attorneys said he was "grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the family can grieve peacefully".
Seaver, the son of Parton's sister Cassie, owns the security firm Squadron Augmented Protection Services (SAPS), which provided security to Parton for the final 20 years of her life.
In court filings, Nozell accused Seaver of "an obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats", after demanding payment from the estate.
The documents included messages that showed Seaver allegedly threatened to damage Parton's brand and business interests if his requests were not met.