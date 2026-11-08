Dolly Parton's manager has withdrawn a lawsuit against her nephew who posed "threats and intimidation" against her brand and business.

In September, less than a month after her death, a civil case was filed by the company that manages Parton's business interests.

Parton's manager, Danny Nozell, accused her nephew, Bryan Seaver, of "threats, intimidation, and coercion", indicating a battle over the singer's legacy and assets.

Seaver, who also served as Parton's head of security, denied the allegations.

A temporary restraining order, sought by Nozell, was granted by a judge.

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