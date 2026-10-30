It’s unclear yet when the book was written or what it details – but it’s certain that any book by Parton would undoubtedly be a bestseller.

The country music legend died at the age of 80 in August. Picture: Ron Davis/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Dolly Parton’s secret, posthumous memoir has sold for $13m following a heated bidding war.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s unclear yet when the book was written or what it details, but any book by Parton would undoubtedly be a bestseller. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty

When the agency told publishers it had secured a whopping offer of $12 million: “No one believed them, so they all stopped bidding [and] Folio went back to editors.” According to one top source: “They were all like, ‘WTF? You have $12 million, and we aren’t beating that.'” But then, “Grand Central did improve” the offer and “won the book.” The final figure in the deal hit $13 million, sources say. In contrast, Britney Spears secured a $15 million book deal for her 2022 memoir, and Bruce Springsteen nabbed a $10 million deal for his 2016 book.

Dolly Parton’s sister has denied claims that the late singer’s family are at war over her estate. Picture: David Redfern/Getty

This comes as Dolly Parton’s sister has denied claims that the late singer’s family are at war over her estate. In September, less than a month after the country music icon’s death, her nephew and longtime head of security Bryan Seaver were hit with a restraining order sought by her manager, Danny Nozell. Court papers allege Seaver sent a series of threatening messages before and after Parton’s death on 25 August, including a warning that he would “destroy the entire brand”.

Nozell claims Seaver, who was dismissed from his security role this week, used threats designed to cause “fear and chaos” in an attempt to secure money for his personal gain. In one alleged text, Seaver wrote: “I’ll earn you more money by virtue of their exit.” But as the bitter legal row escalated, Parton’s sister Freida moved to shut down suggestions the family was fighting. “I’ll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family,” she wrote on Instagram. “No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate. “We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other. I love you all!” Seaver, who announced his aunt’s death last month after her "brief battle with cancer", is accused in court documents of mounting an “obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats” connected to the estate.

The filing also alleges he made profane threats towards at least one Dollywood business partner and described himself as “the hand of retribution for my entire family”. In messages cited in the complaint, Seaver allegedly called himself a “killer” and claimed he had sold $27million in arms and ammunition to Haitian police on the day Parton died. Seaver has denied trying to extort money from the estate. In a statement to TMZ, he said his messages had been taken out of context. “I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments,” he said. “I am a security professional, and I am a killer.” He added: “Nothing in this lawsuit were threats, and most of the comments I stand by.

Dollywood comprises part of the music legend's estate. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty