Dolly Parton's 'secret, posthumous memoir' sells for $13m following bidding war'
It’s unclear yet when the book was written or what it details – but it’s certain that any book by Parton would undoubtedly be a bestseller.
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Dolly Parton’s secret, posthumous memoir has sold for $13m following a heated bidding war.
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Grand Central Publishing is believed to have picked up the country music legend's book after the musician died at the age of 80 in August.
It’s unclear yet when the book was written or what it details – but it’s certain that any book by Parton would undoubtedly be a bestseller.
The book was believed to have been sold by lit agency Folio, Page Six reported, which previously published Parton’s 2023 book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”
Read more: Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80 after 'brief battle with cancer'
Read more: Dolly Parton’s sister denies family feud as nephew accused of ‘threats’ to destroy singer’s multi-million brand
When the agency told publishers it had secured a whopping offer of $12 million: “No one believed them, so they all stopped bidding [and] Folio went back to editors.”
According to one top source: “They were all like, ‘WTF? You have $12 million, and we aren’t beating that.'” But then, “Grand Central did improve” the offer and “won the book.”
The final figure in the deal hit $13 million, sources say.
In contrast, Britney Spears secured a $15 million book deal for her 2022 memoir, and Bruce Springsteen nabbed a $10 million deal for his 2016 book.
This comes as Dolly Parton’s sister has denied claims that the late singer’s family are at war over her estate.
In September, less than a month after the country music icon’s death, her nephew and longtime head of security Bryan Seaver were hit with a restraining order sought by her manager, Danny Nozell.
Court papers allege Seaver sent a series of threatening messages before and after Parton’s death on 25 August, including a warning that he would “destroy the entire brand”.
Nozell claims Seaver, who was dismissed from his security role this week, used threats designed to cause “fear and chaos” in an attempt to secure money for his personal gain.
In one alleged text, Seaver wrote: “I’ll earn you more money by virtue of their exit.”
But as the bitter legal row escalated, Parton’s sister Freida moved to shut down suggestions the family was fighting.
“I’ll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family,” she wrote on Instagram.
“No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate.
“We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other. I love you all!”
Seaver, who announced his aunt’s death last month after her "brief battle with cancer", is accused in court documents of mounting an “obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats” connected to the estate.
September 23, 2026
The filing also alleges he made profane threats towards at least one Dollywood business partner and described himself as “the hand of retribution for my entire family”.
In messages cited in the complaint, Seaver allegedly called himself a “killer” and claimed he had sold $27million in arms and ammunition to Haitian police on the day Parton died.
Seaver has denied trying to extort money from the estate. In a statement to TMZ, he said his messages had been taken out of context.
“I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments,” he said.
“I am a security professional, and I am a killer.”
He added: “Nothing in this lawsuit were threats, and most of the comments I stand by.
“A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”
Seaver spent more than two decades as Parton’s head of security, taking over the role from his father, Larry.
He runs Squadron Augmented Protection Services, a Nashville-based security firm.
Mr Seaver has denied the claims.
In a statement to TMZ, he said: “We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family.”
He went on: “And we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”