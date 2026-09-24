Dolly Parton’s longtime manager has accused her nephew of threats, extortion and intimidation in a feud over her $450 million estate

Seaver announced his aunt’s death last month after her brief battle with cancer, is accused . Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Dolly Parton’s sister has denied claims that the late singer’s family are at war over her estate.

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Less than a month after the country music icon’s death, her nephew and longtime head of security Bryan Seaver has been hit with a restraining order sought by her manager, Danny Nozell. Court papers allege Seaver sent a series of threatening messages before and after Parton’s death on 25 August - including a warning that he would “destroy the entire brand”. Nozell claims Seaver, who was dismissed from his security role this week, used threats designed to cause “fear and chaos” in an attempt to secure money for his personal gain. In one alleged text, Seaver wrote: “I’ll earn you more money by virtue of their exit.” Read more: Coleen Rooney admits she wanted to leave 'careless' Wayne after his behaviour led to 'explosive' rows Read more: Michael Kiwanuka 'fighting to get better’ after suffering stroke

But as the bitter legal row escalated, Parton’s sister Freida moved to shut down suggestions the family was fighting. “I’ll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family,” she wrote on Instagram. “No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate. “We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other. I love you all!” Seaver, who announced his aunt’s death last month after her "brief battle with cancer", is accused in court documents of mounting an “obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats” connected to the estate. The filing also alleges he made profane threats towards at least one Dollywood business partner and described himself as “the hand of retribution for my entire family”.

In messages cited in the complaint, Seaver allegedly called himself a “killer” and claimed he had sold $27million in arms and ammunition to Haitian police on the day Parton died. Seaver has denied trying to extort money from the estate. In a statement to TMZ, he said his messages had been taken out of context. “I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments,” he said. “I am a security professional and I am a killer.” He added: “Nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by. “A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.” Seaver spent more than two decades as Parton’s head of security, taking over the role from his father Larry. He runs Squadron Augmented Protection Services, a Nashville-based security firm.

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, passed away in August, aged 80. Picture: Getty