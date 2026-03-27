One of the first cloned mammals, this sheep paved the way for future discoveries.

Morag was cloned in 1995, a year before Dolly. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

A cloned sheep who made possible the cloning of the famous Dolly the Sheep is now on display at a Scottish museum.

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Morag the sheep made history in June 1995 when she was cloned at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh. Along with twin sister Megan, she was the first mammal to successfully be cloned from differentiated cells, a type of cell that is unique, having matured to fulfil a particular function. Their cloning was an early breakthrough that paved the way for modern cloning, and helped scientists reprogram the DNA of an adult cell in order to clone Dolly the Sheep. Read more: Librarian 'gobsmacked' after school uses AI to remove 200 books from shelves including Orwell's 1984 and Twilight Read more: Tech companies have gone ‘too far’ in prioritising commercial instincts – peer

Dolly the Sheep lived for six years after being cloned. Picture: Getty

The Roslin institute continues to experiment with animal DNA, including 'flu-resistant chickens'. Picture: Alamy

Experts said the births of Morag and Megan demonstrated that viable sheep could be produced by nuclear transfer from cells - the same technique used to create Dolly. Morag has now gone on permanent display at the National Museum of Rural Life (NMS) in East Kilbride, in South Lanarkshire. She is the centrepiece of a new part of the museum that examines the connection between science and agriculture. Morag died in 2000, and was initially on display at the National Museum of Scotland, in Edinburgh.