People accused of domestic abuse could be ordered to hand over house keys, phones or access to social media accounts under new protections being rolled out across England and Wales. Picture: Tero Vesalainen/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

People accused of domestic abuse could be ordered to hand over house keys, phones or access to social media accounts under new protections being rolled out across England and Wales.

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Domestic Abuse Protection Orders will allow courts to impose restrictions tailored to individual cases, including forcing someone out of a home they share with a victim. The orders can also prohibit contact, restrict access to certain locations and impose curfews. Breaching an order will be a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison. Victims will be able to apply directly to the Family Court for an order without involving the police. Officers, local authorities and family members can also apply, although some third parties will need the court's permission. The measures are due to be rolled out on Wednesday after being piloted in Greater Manchester, parts of London, Cleveland and North Wales, as well as by British Transport Police. Read More: Domestic abusers face eviction from council homes under new Government crackdown Read More: 'Cruel and manipulative' domestic abuser jailed for killing wife after she jumped to her death in first-of-its-kind case

The Government said the pilots had protected more than 3,000 victims since November 2024. The orders cover all forms of domestic abuse, including controlling or coercive behaviour, stalking and economic abuse. Courts can also require people subject to an order to take steps to change their behaviour, such as undergoing drug or alcohol treatment or mental health interventions. Anyone subject to an order must tell police if they change their name or address. Failure to do so is a criminal offence. Unlike previous Domestic Violence Protection Orders, the new orders have no minimum or maximum duration and can remain in place for as long as a court considers necessary to protect a victim. Police will also be able to issue Domestic Abuse Protection Notices, which provide immediate protection while a court considers an application for a longer-term order. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said domestic abuse could leave victims frightened in their homes and cut off from people they love. "We're rolling out the strongest protections ever available to victims of domestic abuse, cracking down on perpetrators, and making it easier for victims to get the support they deserve," she said.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said domestic abuse could leave victims frightened in their homes and cut off from people they love. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy