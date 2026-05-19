Domestic abuse survivors tell LBC that sentencing laws must change to protect victims in “unfair” system

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Paris Shears, 30, has launched a petition calling for a new law that would remove the incentive for defendants to change their plea in a bid to reduce their sentence. Picture: Handout

By Benji Hyer

Sentencing laws must change to protect victims from an “unfair” system, domestic abuse survivors have told LBC.

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Julie Walker, 55, endured a terrifying campaign of harassment, coercion and abuse at the hands of her ex-husband. “I was attacked with spanners,” she recalled. “I had knives held to my throat. I had burning hot things thrown over me. I've had an eye so damaged that it detached my retina. In one incident, he attempted to kill me by suffocation with a black bag over my head. "I genuinely thought I wasn't getting out of that bag alive. I was fully convinced that I was going to die in that relationship.” Now, she is waiving her right to anonymity to share her story exclusively with LBC, in the hope it can lead to reform and protect other victims from what she went through. When her ex-husband was arrested in January last year, he was charged with strangling and threatening to kill Julie, as well as stalking and engaging in controlling behaviour. At the time, he pleaded ‘not guilty’. Read more: First teenage suicide linked to domestic abuse recorded in England and Wales Read more: Without safe housing, women might never escape domestic abusers - I've seen it firsthand

Julie Walker endured a terrifying campaign of harassment, coercion and abuse at the hands of her ex-husband. Picture: Handout

But in October, as Julie was entering court, he changed his plea to ‘guilty’ for stalking and coercive behaviour, avoiding a trial and denying her the chance to share her testimony. She believes the change of plea also resulted in him receiving a lighter sentence than had it gone to trial. “He pushed it to the last moment, and then decided to go guilty,” said Julie. “The only reason they go guilty at the last minute is to cover their own backs and make things easier for them. He should never have been allowed to change his plea. It takes away from the horror I went through. His punishment would have been so different had the judge and jury known the full story. And to be robbed of that is just so wrong.” He was sentenced in November to 30 months in prison, although he’s due to be released this coming August. “It’s less than a year of inconvenience for something that took eight years of my life that I can never get back,” she said. Despite a restraining order and relocating, Julie worries she could be in danger again: “my life is ruined forever, and I will be looking over my shoulder for the rest of it.”

‘Unfair’ Judges are required by law to take a guilty plea into account and consider a reduced sentence accordingly. But Priya Dawkins, founder of The Jessica Project, an organisation supporting recovery from domestic abuse, calls the current situation “unfair” for victims. It’s a “real insult,” she claims, “because a survivor has taken so much strength to actually walk that long journey, and that change of plea is like a last bit of control from the perpetrator. They’ve dragged you through all of this, knowing that changing their plea at the last moment is going to hurt you further.” Victims of coercive control often wait months or years for a trial, reliving trauma while preparing evidence. Several victims have told LBC how this period can also feel like prolonging distress and suffering, and for the defendant to then plead guilty at a late stage continues that cycle of abuse.

Paris Shears feels let down by Sir Keir’s term in Downing Street. Picture: Handout

One victim, Paris Shears, 30, has launched a petition calling for a new law that would remove the incentive for defendants to change their plea in a bid to reduce their sentence. “I want to introduce something called Paris’s Law. If someone pleads not guilty and it goes to trial, you cannot change it later to receive a reduced sentence,” she explained. “If you want to change your plea, fine, but you will not receive a benefit from that.” She is hoping it will mean guilty defendants admit to crimes at the first available opportunity, or if they plead not guilty then they’d at least be forced to face trial. Paris Shears’s ex-partner pleaded ‘not guilty’ to various charges, including intentional strangulation and assault. 236 days later, on day one of the trial, he changed his plea, and the trial didn’t resume. “I was ready to speak, I was ready for my voice to be heard, and I was ready for people to understand what I’d lived through,” she told LBC. “I was silenced again at the very last minute. And it meant he just controlled the narrative again.” A charge of controlling or coercive behaviour was left on file, but her ex-partner avoided jail, instead receiving an 18-month suspended sentence last month. “When I go out, I walk with my headphones in and my sunglasses on, just looking everywhere, expecting him to be there,” she explained. “It’s changed my life. It’s ruined my life.”