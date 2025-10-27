The Government has called the figures "deeply concerning"

Domestic abuse victims and pregnant women among hundreds of homeless young people illegally denied council support. Picture: Alamy

By Helen Hoddinott

LBC can reveal hundreds of homeless young people, including dozens who are pregnant or victims of domestic abuse, are being illegally turned away by councils when they ask for help.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The government has called the figures "deeply concerning." In England, local authorities are legally obliged to help anyone who is homeless or will become homeless within eight weeks, and pregnant women and those at risk from domestic abuse are eligible for emergency accommodation. But new research from youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, shared exclusively with LBC, has revealed their helpline received 449 calls between August 2024 and July 2025 from young people who had been denied support. 73 of those recorded cases were from victims of domestic abuse, while 48 were pregnant or had children. In one case, a pregnant 24-year-old was forced to spend a night travelling on buses “trying to stay warm” after being thrown out of her family home. She was told a council worker would need to visit her home before they were able to offer her emergency accommodation. Read more: Private clinics carrying out more NHS appointments and procedures Read more: OpenAI to store data on British soil for first time under Government deal

Domestic abuse victims and pregnant women among hundreds of homeless young people illegally denied council support. Picture: Alamy

She said: “this meant, despite being six months pregnant, I wouldn’t be able to live in interim accommodation, putting my health and my unborn child’s health in serious danger.” Another case involved a young person fleeing domestic abuse facing having to return to the abusive household after a council failed to carry out a homelessness assessment and offer emergency accommodation. Centrepoint’s research suggests others were turned away for support because they were wrongly judged to have made themselves homeless or to have no local connection. “Ultimately, the councils aren't following due process for them,” says Paul Brocklehurst, Centrepoint's Senior Helpline Manager. “Partly it's because young people are perhaps not always seen as being in need, particularly if they are made homeless through family breakdown, which is the leading cause of youth homelessness." He says it also comes down to councils being underfunded. Research carried out for Centrepoint last year found that a £400 million shortfall in homelessness funding may have forced many councils to turn away young people facing homelessness without an assessment. The most recent government figures show the number of households in England in temporary accommodation rose 7.6% in the last year to 132,410.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, with the charity now highlighting council failings. Picture: Alamy