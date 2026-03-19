Solicitor General Ellie Reeves said the Crown Prosecution Service would get the sum over two years to help victims who have gone to the police about domestic abuse

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government has said domestic abuse victims will be able to get better support as their cases pass through the courts, as it announced £5 million more in funding.

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Solicitor General Ellie Reeves said the Crown Prosecution Service would get the sum over two years to help victims who have gone to the police about domestic abuse. The Press Association understands the Government wants to target the funding at “the most serious” domestic abuse. Domestic abuse charity Refuge welcomed the announcement, but said there was still a “staggering” funding gap for services, including refuges. Meanwhile, Victim Support said CPS staff taking part in the pilot needed to have specialist training. Read more: Hegseth blasts 'ungrateful European Allies' and says the world should be saying ‘thanks’ to Trump Read more: Trump threatens to 'blow up' Iranian gas field if attacks on Qatar continue - as gas prices soar by 30%

A statue of the scales of justice stands above the Old Bailey. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The scheme will mean victims of crime will be able to meet prosecutors ahead of crown court trials. It is hoped this means victims will be able to ask questions about the court process. There will also be more domestic abuse victim liaison officers. The pilots will run in three areas; Yorkshire and Humber, Merseyside and Cheshire, and a region covering Wiltshire, Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight. Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Reeves said the changes would mean victims’ “voices are heard” and would help prevent them dropping out of court cases. She continued: “This offer is already available to victims of rape and serious sexual assault across the country. “I know from speaking with prosecutors and victims the difference these meetings can make, and I’m pleased to see it extended to victims of domestic abuse.” Labour MP for Congleton Sarah Russell, who asked about increasing prosecution rates for violence against women and girls, said: “I very much welcome that news. The prosecution rates for cases involving violence against women and girls are shamefully low. “I strongly welcome the Government’s ambition to tackle violence against women and girls.”

The pilots will run in three areas; Yorkshire and Humber, Merseyside (pictured) and Cheshire, and a region covering Wiltshire, Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight. Picture: Alamy

Refuge’s public affairs lead, Alice Russell-Harris, said the £5 million package must be accompanied by increases for “specialist domestic abuse services”. Ms Russell-Harris said: “Refuge welcomes today’s announcement of an additional £5 million for the Crown Prosecution Service to support survivors of domestic abuse across three pilot areas throughout the complex criminal justice process. “However, this must be accompanied by funding uplifts for specialist domestic abuse services. “Robust support for survivors navigating the criminal justice system is vital in reducing attrition rates. However, domestic abuse often goes unseen and unreported, with many cases never reaching the prosecution stage. “Investment in specialist support services is essential to ensure survivors can access safety without delay. “There is a staggering funding gap for specialist services, including refuges and community-based services. Until the Government commits to sustainable funding for domestic abuse services, women and their children will continue to pay the price.” Dr Jessica Wild, strategic head of domestic abuse at Victim Support said: “This pilot is welcome news for victim-survivors whose cases are progressing through the courts. “Attending court can be a stressful and re-traumatising experience, but meeting the prosecutor beforehand has real potential to help victim‑survivors feel more prepared and better understand what to expect. “For these changes to deliver real impact, it is crucial that they are trauma-informed, victim centred and inclusive of all victim-survivors.