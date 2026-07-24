Domestic abuse incidents hit a record high during this year’s World Cup, compared to previous similar tournaments, new figures show.

By Flaminia Luck

Domestic abuse incidents during the 2026 FIFA World Cup were at their highest recorded level compared with similar tournaments, worrying new figures show.

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New statistics from the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) show 2,322 football-related incidents were recorded by police forces across England and Wales during this year’s World Cup. This was up 78% from 1,302 during the Euro 2024, and exceeded statistics from every comparable tournament apart from the Euro 2020, when 2,345 incidents were logged. Domestic abuse incidents hit a record high during this year’s World Cup, compared to previous similar tournaments, the UKFPU figures show. Some 384 incidents of football-related domestic abuse were reported to police forces during the recent competition. It was up 9% from the 351 logged during the Euro 2024, and marked a 223% increase on the 119 recorded during the 2022 World Cup.

The decision to allow pubs to stay open later during this year’s World Cup contributed to an increase in the number of violent incidents, a police chief has suggested. National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) football lead Chief Constable Mark Roberts said some of the government’s licencing approaches “exacerbated” violence during the tournament. Former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced just 48 hours before the start of the England’s match against Mexico on July 6 that pubs would be allowed to stay open until 5am. The late notice was criticised by Mr Roberts, who also said: “The increased hours did lead to more issues.” “The extension of licencing laws needs to be done with some thought, and it needs to take a broad-based view of the consequences as well as the benefits of blanket relaxations in the legislation,” he added.

“Again, the late notice didn’t help in relation to the Mexico game. “The draw was made on December 5 2025. The decision to change licencing laws for that fixture, which was eminently foreseeable, was 48 hours before the game itself, which left forces with no time to re-roster teams, bring people on, give people notice or take other measures. “So again, please give consideration to the rounded point, factor into any threat assessment, the impact, the negative impact, as well as the positive benefits. “And we frankly collectively must do better for the next tournament to have policies laid out in advance, fully consulted, so that we can make plans as can local authorities.”

Shops, pubs and businesses show their support for the England Football team at the World Cup 2026. Picture: Alamy

Mr Roberts said the figures show a “depressing picture”. He said the football-related domestic incidents were counted as those that happened before, during or after World Cup matches, and were “clearly” related to the event. Mr Roberts added there was “a massive concern” over rape incidents and spiking allegations at licensed premises reported during the tournament, which he said the NPCC is planning on looking into. Asked about what the increase in domestic abuse and overall incidents could be attributed to, Mr Roberts told the Press Association: “I try and say that this isn’t a football-specific thing, you know, it’s around events. “This is driven largely by alcohol consumption, I would say, and drugs. The football becomes the catalyst for people to go and have excessive alcohol, etc.

England fans react during the second half of their national team’s World Cup semifinal match against Argentina. Picture: Getty