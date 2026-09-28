A "violent bully" who subjected his ex-partner to a "sustained and brutal attack" has been jailed for 35 months.

Sean Smith, 38, from Gateshead, carried out the assault in March this year at an address in South Tyneside.

After the pair had argued, Smith punched the woman in the face – bloodying her nose before he then climbed on top of her and headbutted her in the face.

As she attempted to leave and flee from Smith, he kicked her in the back as she ran down the stairs – causing her to fall down the remainder of the flight.

He blocked the door, stopping her from leaving, continuing to assault her by punching her, pulling her hair and stamping on her head and neck.

The woman managed to escape the address and sought refuge in a friend’s house who took her to hospital where the attack was reported to the police.

Smith was arrested, questioned and charged with the offence just days later.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court on August 27.

On Thursday, Smith, of Montrose Crescent, appeared before a judge at the same court where he was sentenced to 35 months in prison. He was also handed a 10-year Restraining Order to protect the victim-survivor.