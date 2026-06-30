Murderers who kill their partners or ex-partners at home could face an extra decade in prison in new plans intended to close a sentencing gap. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Murderers who kill their partners or ex-partners at home could face an extra decade in prison in new plans intended to close a sentencing gap.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Domestic murders carry a starting point of 15 years due to the fact that they take place mostly with a weapon likely already at the scene. This rises to 25 years for murders committed using weapons which were brought to the scene with intent. Working with the Sentencing Council, the Ministry of Justice is set to close the gaps by hiking Most domestic murders have a 15-year sentencing starting point under the current law because they take place in the home with a weapon most likely already at the scene. Read More: Man, 34, charged with five counts of attempted murder after ‘driving through pedestrian crossing’ in west London Read More: Man charged with murder after carpenter found dead at summer solstice party

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said that the Government is seeking to right the wrongs of the justice system failing women "for centuries". Picture: Getty

But for murders where a weapon is taken to the scene with intent, the starting point is 25 years. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it is consulting with the Sentencing Council to close the 10-year gap and treat domestic murders with the same severity. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said: “For centuries, the law failed to protect women from violence at the hands of their partner – whether from marital rape or from abuse behind closed doors. “Whilst we’ve made significant progress, we need to continue righting these wrongs. “This change closes a long overdue gap and will ensure those who murder their partner face sentences that better reflect the devastating harm they cause.” More than a fifth of all murders are domestic, and overwhelmingly women are the victims in these cases, the MoJ said.