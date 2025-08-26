She said people were killed even when deemed to be at high risk. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A screening tool used to assess the support needs of domestic violence victims has “obvious problems”, according to the UK’s safeguarding minister.

Jess Phillips said she was reviewing systems to support victims, including the Dash (Domestic, Abuse, Stalking, Harassment and Honour-Based Violence) questionnaire, a 27-question tool used to assess risk levels. Respondents are assessed on their answers and if they are deemed "high risk" they are referred to specialist care. "Until I can replace it with something that does (work) we have to make the very best of the system that we have," Ms Phillips said. She said any risk assessment tool is "only as good as the person who is using it" and people were killed even when deemed to be at high risk. Read More: New measures to crack down on ‘honour-based’ abuse to cut violence against women and girls

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips MP is interviewed by LBC presenter, Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Festival. Picture: Alamy

"The grading system won't immediately protect you," she told the BBC. "It is the systems that flow from those risk assessments that matter much, much, much more than the score." It comes after the Government announced new measures will be introduced to crack down on so-called "honour-based" abuse. Honour-based abuse is motivated by the perception that a person has brought shame to themselves, their family or the community. Related crimes include female genital mutilation, forced marriage and murder. In 2021, pregnant Fawziyah Javed, 31, died when she was pushed from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh by her husband after she decided to leave the marriage.

